An Saoghal Droil aig Pol Ploc/The Rubbish World of Dave Spud - Series 1: 6. Droil is Dòrainneach/Bored Silly

A British journalist and veteran international correspondent has gone missing in a remote part of the Amazon, a local indigenous association has said.Dom Phillips, a longstanding contributor to The Guardian, and Bruno Araujo Pereira, a Brazilian indigenous expert, were last seen at 7am local time on Sunday in the Sao Rafael community, according to the Unijava association.Mr Pereira was an adviser to the association and had been travelling with Mr Phillips, who was working on a book about the environment.The pair were returning by boat from the Vale do Javari indigenous land and were bound for the city of Atalaia...
