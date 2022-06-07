An Saoghal Droil aig Pol Ploc/The Rubbish World of Dave Spud - Series 1: 6. Droil is Dòrainneach/Bored Silly

First of all, let's get it out there. Seagulls are terrifying. They're the ballsy aholes of the bird world that have no moral compass. You would think that we would be safe inside. Four walls and a ceiling; they can't get through that right? Wrong. A seagull in Paignton, Devon has clocked on about how automatic doors work, and has stolen £300 pounds worth of crisps from a Tesco supermarket. He's so notorious in fact that the locals have even named him Steven. Liam Brown managed to take a video of Steven the Seagull waiting for the automatic doors to...

PETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO