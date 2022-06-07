ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Saoghal Droil aig Pol Ploc/The Rubbish World of Dave Spud - Series 1: 6. Droil is Dòrainneach/Bored Silly

BBC
 2 days ago

The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
BBC

Queen's Platinum Jubilee walking stick made in Cumbria

A walking stick gifted to the Queen by the British Army to mark the Platinum Jubilee was handcrafted in Cumbria. The monarch was seen with it when she appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, at the start of the four-day celebrations. Traditional stick maker Dennis Wall,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dom Phillips: British journalist goes missing in the Amazon

A British journalist and veteran international correspondent has gone missing in a remote part of the Amazon, a local indigenous association has said.Dom Phillips, a longstanding contributor to The Guardian, and Bruno Araujo Pereira, a Brazilian indigenous expert, were last seen at 7am local time on Sunday in the Sao Rafael community, according to the Unijava association.Mr Pereira was an adviser to the association and had been travelling with Mr Phillips, who was working on a book about the environment.The pair were returning by boat from the Vale do Javari indigenous land and were bound for the city of Atalaia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Channel 10 racing presenter Francesca Cumani welcomes a child with triathlete boyfriend Max Johnson - and reveals her son's delightfully English name

Glamorous racing pundit Francesca Cumani has welcomed her second child. The British TV presenter, 39, gave birth last week to a son named Teddy George Johnson, her first child with boyfriend Max Johnson. She is already mother to five-year-old son Harry from a previous marriage. Francesca, a trackside commentator for...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Suffolk's record-breaking cuckoo, PJ, dies

A record-breaking cuckoo that completed more than 69,000 miles (111,045 km) during its lifetime has died. PJ was fitted with a satellite tag in the King's Forest, Suffolk, in 2016, to track his migration to Africa. He was the first satellite-tagged cuckoo to clock-up 60,000 miles since research began, the...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Blundering BBC says sorry for reporting that Antony Gormley was giving up his British nationality over Brexit

The BBC has apologised to renowned sculptor Sir Antony Gormley for wrongly reporting that he was giving up his British nationality because of Brexit. Last Saturday’s BBC1 10.30pm news bulletin said the artist was ‘giving up his British passport’ because of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, and that he had described the move as ‘embarrassing’.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Sir Mick Jagger takes in Liverpool sights in tour of the city

Sir Mick Jagger has been out enjoying Liverpool's tourist hotspots ahead of the Rolling Stones' first concert in the city for 50 years. The band's legendary frontman, 78, was pictured posing with Cilla Black's statue outside The Cavern Club ahead of the gig at Anfield Stadium. He also stopped by...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

This seagull has stolen £300 worth of crisps from Tesco

First of all, let's get it out there. Seagulls are terrifying. They're the ballsy aholes of the bird world that have no moral compass. You would think that we would be safe inside. Four walls and a ceiling; they can't get through that right? Wrong. A seagull in Paignton, Devon has clocked on about how automatic doors work, and has stolen £300 pounds worth of crisps from a Tesco supermarket. He's so notorious in fact that the locals have even named him Steven. Liam Brown managed to take a video of Steven the Seagull waiting for the automatic doors to...
PETS

