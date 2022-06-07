SOWELA sessions to offer application, financial info....

Choose to set up Windows 10 or 11 with a local account, and you're required to select three security questions to answer if you ever get locked out. Those questions include the typical ones, such as your first pet's name, the first name of your oldest cousin, and the name of your first school. But you can always change those questions and their answers if you don't like the initial ones. That option is readily accessible in Windows 10 but not in Windows 11. Here's how the process works.

