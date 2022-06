The women in my family knew pain. They understood what it meant to live harmoniously with the kind of pain that comes from a body’s betrayal. My mother’s mother had pregnancy-induced glaucoma and a heart that weakened further the older she grew. She didn’t make it to 75. My mother became arthritic when she was pregnant with me. It never went away, and as I grew old enough to understand the seasons, I would come to associate the rainy season with the shuffle of my mother’s stockinged feet and her wince as she limped. My mother never shuffled during the dry season.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO