The longer this issue goes on the deeper it gets. After a 24th woman filed a civil suit against Deshaun Watson, it was later found that the star quarterback had been in contact with 66 women in a 17-month time span asking each of them for a “massage.” In those findings, it was reported that the Houston Texans provided hotel rooms and potentially enabled this horrific behavior. Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing all of the women filing a lawsuit against Watson comments on the situation.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO