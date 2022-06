How can the rest of the world make sense of America when it is so difficult for us as Americans to make sense of ourselves?What kind of people can move directly into shutdown mode when 19 nine- and ten-year-olds are turned from loving bundles of joy into unidentifiable flesh by someone who was able to buy weapons of mass destruction as his 18th birthday present?And this, less than 10 days after more than a dozen innocent, mainly elderly, grocery shoppers are similarly decimated by a 21-year-old because of the colour of their skin. After 23 mostly Hispanic people are killed...

