Remote work, and work in general, is all about communication. It's easy to default to communicating in real time, whether that means constant meetings or perpetual Slack conversations. Loom is unique among online collaboration software for focusing solely on asynchronous video communication. Instead of getting on a live call with a coworker or sending a typed message, you record a video for the recipient to watch at their convenience. Video messages can include what's on your screen, your face, or both. The idea is to quickly show and discuss what you're working on, give a quick presentation, or even just say hi.

