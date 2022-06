Clarence (Tom) LeRoy Phillis passed away on Oct. 9, 2021. He was born in Kansas on Nov. 13, 1936. He moved to Harney County to ranch in 1974 and lived here until 2018, when due to Alzheimer’s, he moved into a long-term care facility. No services will be held...

HARNEY COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO