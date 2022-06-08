San Francisco District Attorney Boudin speaks after apparent recall

San Francisco residents overwhelmingly voted to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin. He faced criticism for being soft on crime as the city struggles with rising homelessness, hate crimes and violence. This defeat could serve as a warning to other progressive prosecutors.June 8, 2022.
