TAMPA — The Lightning will continue their chase of history when they begin play in the Stanley Cup final against the Avalanche Wednesday in Denver. With Saturday’s win over the Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final, the Lightning clinched their third consecutive conference title. They now have won 11 straight playoff series (Pat Maroon has won 15). The last time a team made the Cup final three seasons in a row was the Oilers of 1983-85.

TAMPA, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO