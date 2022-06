Saddle up ladies and gentlemen, country music has arrived on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, courtesy of promising newcomer Drake Milligan. Milligan and his band took the AGT stage on Tuesday (June 7) to perform a rollicking rendition of his original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.” Influenced by the likes of George Strait, Alan Jackson, Dwight Yoakam and Elvis Presley, the 23-year-old wowed judges with his distinct vocal delivery, star-ready stage presence and unabashed country swagger.

