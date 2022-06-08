ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Northumberland County Commissioners Approve COVID Funding

By Tory Gates
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthumberland County Commissioners have approved more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Nineteen municipal organizations and...

NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport City Hall searches for new appraisal services after withdrawal

Williamsport Pa. — Nesterick Appraisal and Consulting has withdrawn their offer to provide appraisal services for City Hall. This was revealed during the Williamsport City Council meeting June 9. Related Reading: Williamsport Finance Committee discusses future of City Hall City engineer Jon Sander said that he received another offer from an appraiser, but he did not name them. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Proposed Schuylkill drug treatment center gets new Pottsville site

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A company that in May withdrew a proposal to locate an addiction treatment center in a Schuylkill County industrial park now is seeking approval for a new site. Firetree Ltd., which is based in Williamsport and operates treatment centers for people with drug and alcohol addiction and...
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detour starts Sunday on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury

A closure and lane restriction begins Sunday on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work. The northbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial bridge will be closed between Route 147 in Sunbury and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, while a PennDOT contractor clears debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Route 61 northbound traffic will use Route 147 north, Route 11 south, to Routes 11/15. The detour will be in place while work is being performed.Route 61 southbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Residents’ concern over I-80 toll plan persists

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Controversy and questions continue regarding a PennDOT plan to place tolls on nine interstate bridges across the State; several of those bridges are in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Residents of several communities in Luzerne County say if the tolling plan moves forward, it would jeopardize public safety and impact their quality of […]
WHITE HAVEN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County residents plan “Stop Wawa” protest

On Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m., there will be a Northampton Township Zoning Hearing Board Meeting (ZHB) at the Township Building at 55 Township Road in Richboro, to consider the zoning of the Wright Property in Holland where the future Wawa is to be built. This is happening after...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Power outage caused by tractor-trailer in Blakely Borough

BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Government officials in the Blakely Borough draw attention to residents experiencing a power outage. According to the Blakely Borough Government’s Facebook, some residents within the area may be experiencing a power outage due to a tractor-trailer taking down a pole on Main Street, near Planet Fitness. It is unknown at […]
BLAKELY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Riverside Borough Council declines pride month proclamation

Riverside, Pa. — During a Riverside Borough Council meeting Monday evening, the council chose not to recognize Pride Month via a reading of a proclamation submitted by Northumberland County Pride. The proclamation was included on the agenda, under "IX. New Business." However, council broke into executive session just ahead of discussing new business. When they emerged, the proclamation was not read. Instead, Mayor John LaMotte provided an acknowledgement of June...
RIVERSIDE, PA
WBRE

One displaced in Schuylkill County house fire

ONEIDA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Fire crews responded to a heavy flamed house fire in Schuylkill County early Friday morning leaving one woman displaced. According to the Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company, around 5:00 a.m. in the 100 block of 2nd Street in Oneida crews responded to the report of a possible house fire. Crews say […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Inmates Participate In Litter Cleanup Program

Harrisburg Community Correction Center inmates clean litter on Pennsylvania roadways with the support of PennDOT and Pennsylvania DOC. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) support Harrisburg Community Correction Center's (CCC) inmate litter cleanup, according to Pennsylvania DOC Release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
whlm.com

Berwick Hospital Center to Open Adult Psychiatric Unit

Berwick Hospital Center will open a new adult psychiatric unit. Officials say quality medical care will still be provided, as the center undergoes restructuring of its operations. CEO Priyam Sharma says competition with Geisinger, and a lack of patient volume have forced a rethink of the center’s offerings, and they are working with the state Department of Health to create a sustainable business model.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Scranton plans for the ‘Living Alley’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is moving forward with plans for what it calls a ‘Living Alley.’ Scranton City Council approved an ordinance this week to permanently close off a section of Center Street. It will be open to pedestrians only, giving the go-ahead for Scranton Tomorrow to begin planning the […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County man ordered held on gun and drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. —A Lycoming County man facing firearm and drug charges was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison during an arraignment on June 9 in Williamsport. Judge William Arbuckle addressed the issue of bail, ordering Ameer Burks, 41, of Williamsport to remain detained. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur cited previous convictions and violations of parole as reasons for Burks to remain incarcerated. Burks told the courtroom he understood the six counts being charged against him that included four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, namely fentanyl and cocaine, one count of possession with intent, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Burks could face a maximum penalty of 20 years incarceration for each narcotic offense and a maximum of 10 for the firearm offense. Burks faces similar charges in Lycoming County Court.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Critical need for pet adoptions in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Lackawanna County’s largest animal shelter is bursting at the seams with homeless pets. Workers there said the situation is so severe, they’re currently unable to take in any more animals. Griffin Pond animal shelter cares for more than 200 animals on a daily basis. That number has recently skyrocketed, and for the first […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

It’s budget season in Pennsylvania. Here are five issues to look for

HARRISBURG, PA – It’s budget season in Harrisburg. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf have until midnight on June 30 to pass the 2022-23 state budget, which allocates tens of billions of state tax dollars to fund education, economic growth, community development, and human services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for freon thief in Union County

Allenwood, Pa. — A Union County resident found that someone stole freon from an air conditioning unit at their residence. State police at Milton say the resident contacted police on May 31 after finding someone stole 10 pounds of freon worth $600 from a residence on Route 44 in Gregg Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-701821.
UNION COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Commonwealth Health Physician Network welcomes neurologist

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Commonwealth Health Physician Network is pleased to welcome Sanjeev Garg, M.D. to our Neurology team. He is an active medical staff member at Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Board-certified in Neurology, Garg received his medical degree in 1995 from Indira Gandhi...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

LCE: 15 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors, other violations

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the appropriate charges filed. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Clyde Peeling's Reptiland: A prized zoo meets wave of employee allegations

Allenwood, Pa. — Clyde Peeling brought the beloved Reptiland to life almost 60 years ago. The pioneer of the zoological industry now faces allegations of workplace discrimination and animal welfare violations—claims which shed light on the operations of reptile zoos. On March 17, in a public “whistleblower” post on Facebook, a former employee brought forward allegations against Reptiland and against Clyde Peeling himself, claiming improper animal care at the facility and discrimination from Clyde toward employees. Several other employees, who chose to remain anonymous, came...
ALLENWOOD, PA

Comments / 0

