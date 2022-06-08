ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventana Canyon Office Building in Tucson sells for $2.6 Million

By Karen Schutte
 2 days ago

TUCSON, ARIZONA – The Arena Building in Tucson at 6969 E Sunrise Drive sold for $2.6 million ($278. PSF). Built in 1997, the 9,340-square-foot, two-story, office building is located on .75 acre in Ventana Canyon Office...

Institutional Property Advisors Negotiates Tucson Apartment Asset Sale

– Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced the sale of Equinox on Prince, a 114-unit multifamily asset in Tucson, Arizona. The property sold for $21.1 million, which equates to $185,088 per unit. Clint Wadlund, IPA senior director, and IPA’s Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing...
Portillo’s Coming to El Con Center at former Claim Jumper Site

TUCSON, ARIZONA – Portillo’s new location will be located at Tucson’s El Con Center, the high-traffic retail center located at E. Broadway Blvd and N. Dodge Blvd and home to major retailers including Target, Walmart, Home Depot and more. El Con Por Tillos, a developer, purchased the...
Take 5 Oil Change Coming to Placita del Rio at I-19 and Irvington

TUCSON, ARIZONA – Tucson Irvington Take Five LLC, dba Take 5 Oil Change, purchased a 25,650 square-foot retail pad in Placita del Rio for $900,000 ($35 PSF) to construct a 1,400-square-foot auto service building. Take 5 Oil Change began in Canada in 1985 with its first shop in Mississauga,...
SignalsAZ

Four-Day Road Trip Through Southern Arizona

The Southwest shines in this 450-mile route through the saguaro-studded desert up into high mountains, where rare birds flit and spectacular sunsets give way to dark skies spangled by stars. Tucson anchors this tour, rich in history and redolent with the scents of great food and local wines. You might consider adding a day to the beginning of the trip to explore Saguaro National Park, whose two entrances are each only about 20 minutes from downtown Tucson. ​​​
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Chain eegee's Hires New CEO, Looks To Expand Out of State

Local fast food chain is looking to expand.Mae Mu/Unsplash. No matter how long you have called Tucson home, chances are you’ve made it to one of the many eegee’s restaurants in the community. As the Old Pueblo’s native fast-food chain, the restaurant, best known for its bacon ranch fries and grinders served on freshly baked bread, has remained predominantly in the city of its birth. While eegee’s has begun its push into metro Phoenix over the last year, in terms of fast-food chains, the expansion of eegee’s has proven slow at best.
AZFamily

Bisbee, ‘Queen of the copper camps’

BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In southeast Arizona, near the border with Mexico, the city of Bisbee is situated on the side of a steep hill. The tough little city has transformed over the years, from a rough and tumble mining camp to the quirky tourist destination it is today.
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tucson 2022

Known for its endless sunshine (a very impressive 35o days a year), its UNESCO City of Gastronomy status, for having some of the cleanest air of any major city worldwide and the breathtaking Sonoran Desert, Arizona’s second-largest city has well earned its year-round outdoor playground reputation. It’s also a very hip city with a great collection of microbreweries, vegan stores, tattoo parlors, thrift stores and a great vibe. It also offers some awesome places to stay, from intimate boutiques to sleek and modern high rises, here are the Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tucson, Arizona (in no particular order, they’re all awesome)…
KOLD-TV

Road closed because of diesel spill on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department’s Hazardous Waste Disposal Unit is on the scene of a diesel spill on the southeast side near Littletown. A tractor-trailer hit a stone wall, tearing open the fuel tank. TFD is working to contain the spill. South Memorial Place,...
coachellavalleyweekly.com

THE HAPPY SAGUARO SOUTHWESTERN STORE

Tucson’s most affordable authentic Southwestern décor. Decorating your home with fine, authentic Southwestern art doesn’t need to break the bank. They regularly offer great pieces at very affordable, promotional prices. From signature wall art to jewelry, furniture and pottery, they are bound to have something you’ll love....
KOLD-TV

Tucson firefighters battle large fire near Prince, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters recently put out a large fire in the 3600 block of North Oracle Road on Wednesday afternoon, June 8. The building located at 3629 North Oracle is on fire, and a large amount of smoke can be seen from miles away. According...
WDBO

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
