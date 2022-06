PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SVN Dessert Commercial completed the sale of two office buildings consisting of ±38,000 SF, situated on 2.6 acres of land located off of Black Canyon Highway in Phoenix, AZ. The property located at 7103-7107 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85021 was sold for $3.2M. The Seller consisted of a parent company located within the greater Cleveland, Ohio area. The Seller housed their western call center operations out of the buildings for nearly 35 years.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO