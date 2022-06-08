ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

MODERNE Communities Selects Portico Property Management at Rocking K and Roosevelt

By Real Estate Daily News Service
 2 days ago

Scottsdale developer working with Portico on leasing Arizona build-to-rent projects. Scottsdale, Ariz. – MODERNE Communities has signed Portico Property Management to oversee leasing and property management of the development company’s Arizona single-family rental communities. MODERNE Communities is currently under construction on two communities in Arizona: MODERNE at Rocking K in Vail,...

