LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 10, 2022) — This weekend, the University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging will help kick off a new program known as “Healthy Brain Aging Across the Bluegrass” spearheaded by Elizabeth Rhodus, Ph.D., assistant professor in the UK College of Medicine. The program aims to increase early identification and healthcare access for modifiable risk factors of dementia for older adults living in underserved communities.

7 HOURS AGO