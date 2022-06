It's hard to overstate just how special the Ferrari Enzo looks. We recently got a look at one at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles, and photos really do not do this car justice. It's an incredibly special thing. Despite its small size, this car has enough presence to take up a room. At this point, it's also a rather old car. Nowadays, the closest we get to this car is the Ferrari 296 GTB, which really isn't very close.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO