The war halted the growth of the industry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dreaded gas prices everyone has been paying are still going up. The average for a gallon of gas in Chicago is more than $6.00. That's a dollar more than the national average which is just under $5.00.So, why is our gas so high? CBS 2's Marie Saavedra breaks it down to the penny.Call it a story born out of frustration. If we're going to be paying hand over fist every time we fuel up, we wanted a refresher on where our hard earned money goes in every gallon. It may be tempting to give your gas station owner...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO