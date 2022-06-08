ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The war halted the growth of the industry

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is The war halted the growth of the industry. According to the CSO’s flash estimate, industrial production fell by 1.6%...

nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

House passes gun bill to raise assault rifle purchase age to 21

IL Rep. Sean Casten (D-6th) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Protecting Our Kids Act recently passed by the House of Representatives. The bill would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle in the U.S. from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of large-capacity magazines.   Follow Your […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Closing of Waukegan coal plant causes controversy among residents

A power plant in Waukegan that operated for 100 years recently shuttered its coal-fired units. The closing, part of a statewide push to promote renewable energy, was applauded by environmentalists and some residents in the north suburban community. But concerns remain about the coal ash and plans by the corporate owner of the NRG Waukegan Generating […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Why Chicago gas prices are on the rise and showing no signs of going down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dreaded gas prices everyone has been paying are still going up. The average for a gallon of gas in Chicago is more than $6.00. That's a dollar more than the national average which is just under $5.00.So, why is our gas so high? CBS 2's Marie Saavedra breaks it down to the penny.Call it a story born out of frustration. If we're going to be paying hand over fist every time we fuel up, we wanted a refresher on where our hard earned money goes in every gallon. It may be tempting to give your gas station owner...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Cook County Board gives themselves raise amid record inflation

(The Center Square) – The Cook County Board has approved giving themselves a 10% pay increase as well as pay increases of 3% over the next coming years, all while inflation hurts taxpayers’ pocketbooks. Commissioners voted on May 24 to give its members a raise in December, followed...
COOK COUNTY, IL
buildingupchicago.com

HUGO begins to show above street level along Chicago Avenue

No longer two large excavation sites, HUGO is beginning to sprout like two spring flower beds in the 400-block of West Chicago Avenue. That’s all thanks to developer-slash-general contractor LG Group, whose task it is to bring this two-sided NORR design to life. Enjoying the photos? Metra and CTA...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago minimum wage to increase in July

CHICAGO - Some workers in Chicago can expect to see an increase in their paychecks starting next month. Chicago's minimum wage will be raised to $15.40 per hour on July 1. This applies to employers with 21 or more employees. Minimum wage will go to $14.50 with employers that have...
CHICAGO, IL
secretchicago.com

10 Of The Best Donut Shops In Chicago

Donuts are a craving that you just can’t shake. Whether it’s your first thought in the morning or your last bright idea of the night, the donut craving is rea and luckily the Windy City is teeming with some outstanding options. Fulfill your deepest donut desires in the Windy City with our list of donut hole-in-the-walls in Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL

