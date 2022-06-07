ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint statement regarding the resolution that would repurpose Cherokee Golf Course

 5 days ago

"Today's Parks and Sustainability Committee vote made it clear that our colleagues would prefer to issue another request for proposal (RFP) before deciding whether Cherokee Golf Course should be repurposed. We respect that decision.

We are concerned that moving forward with our resolution to approve Metro Parks' request to repurpose the golf course before the RFP is complete could further complicate the process and produce inconsistent outcomes.

For that reason, we have decided to withdraw our sponsorship of the resolution seeking to approve Parks' request to repurpose Cherokee Golf Course."

Council members Chambers Armstrong, Hollander, and James

NOTE: In a special meeting on June 7, the Parks and Sustainability Committee voted to recommend the approval of O-166-22. It will now go to Metro Council as Old Business for a full vote on June 9.

The resolution referred to in this joint statement (R-082-22) is separate from O-166-22. The resolution was originally scheduled to be read into the record as New Business on this week's Metro Council agenda. It will now be pulled.

