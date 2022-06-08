Morning news brief

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two big elections let big-city voters give their views on public safety. One city is Los Angeles, the other San Francisco. That famously progressive city recalled its progressive district attorney. Chesa Boudin lost his job. He was defiant, though, in his defeat. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHESA BOUDIN: We...

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
The Observer view on Saudi Arabia’s ‘rebel’ golf tournament

Not everyone wants to watch a bunch of fading stars wearing tasteless checked trousers knock a little white object around a golf course. Strange, too, that Saudi Arabia is paying “rebel” players to do so in a breakaway tournament, given its dislike of dissidents of every stripe. Yet in this arena, as in so many others, the public interest has not been considered. That’s par for the course for the anti-democratic regime of the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
Taiwan's health minister contracts COVID, feeling fine

TAIPEI, June 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung has contracted COVID-19, and is feeling fine and isolating at home, the government said on Sunday. Taiwan has been dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though numbers are beginning to level off.
Ukraine says still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

KYIV, June 12 (Reuters) - Bitter fighting raged in Sievierodonetsk, but the region's governor said Ukraine remained in control of an industrial area and chemical plant in the eastern city where hundreds of civilians are sheltering from incessant Russian shelling. A Russia-backed separatist group on Saturday claimed 300 to 400...
