TreeHouse details CFO transition

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAK BROOK, ILL. — TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has begun the search for a new chief financial officer after William J. Kelley announced his intent to step down from his position of executive vice president and CFO to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Kelley will remain with TreeHouse through June 30 to...

Benzinga

Marriott Vacations CEO Stephen Weisz To Retire In December

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp VAC said Stephen P. Weisz informed his intent to retire as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the company's fiscal year on December 31, 2022. Weisz has served in senior leadership roles for the last 26 years, including serving as CEO for over a decade.
ECONOMY
WWD

The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

Click here to read the full article. The RealReal founder Julie Wainwright is stepping down from her post as chief executive officer, chairperson and director of the firm, effective immediately.  The board has appointed Rati Sahi Levesque, The RealReal’s president and chief operating officer, as well as Robert Julian, the retailer’s chief financial officer, as co-interim CEOs, effective Tuesday. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests “On behalf of the entire board, I want to thank Julie for her...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Clarifies CEO Jim Farley's Comments on Digital Sales

Comments from Ford CEO Jim Farley on Thursday seemed to indicate that the company was going to transition to 100 percent online, fixed-price sales for its EV offerings to stay competitive with modern retail expectations. A Ford spokesperson clarified those comments on Friday, which he says were taken out of context.
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Is Campbell’s Soup Planning to Alter Their Business Model in 2022?

Following a brief boost in sales during the height of the pandemic, the company suffered financial losses and closed a 100-year-old Columbus manufacturing facility in 2021. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:WRBL.com, PhillyMag.com, FoodNavigator-USA.com, Wikipedia.org, CampbellSoupCompany.com, PhillyMag.com, and The Wall Street Journal.
CAMPBELL, CA
TheDailyBeast

Better.com CEO Lied to Investors to Keep Them From Jumping Ship: Lawsuit

A former executive at Better.com has accused the digital mortgage lender and its axe-happy CEO of misleading investors in a bid to keep a planned merger on track, according to a new lawsuit. The filing, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, accuses chief executive officer Vishal Garg, best known for firing 900 people in three minutes last year, of lying about the firm’s financial prospects and performance in an effort to go public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The suit’s plaintiff, Sarah Pierce, was Better.com’s executive vice president for sale and operations until February, when she claims she was pushed out for confronting Garg and asking questions about the deal. In her complaint, Pierce claims that Garg continued to insist the floundering company would return to profitability in early 2022 “despite Pierce and other senior leaders explicitly stating that this outcome was not possible,” according to Bloomberg News. In a statement, Better.com said that the company believed the suit’s claims to be “without merit. The company is confident in our financial and accounting practices, and we will vigorously defend this lawsuit.”
BUSINESS
WWD

Delivering Good Raises Over $400,000 at Luncheon, Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. Delivering Good, a nonprofit that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers, raised over $400,000 at its 15th annual Women of Inspiration Luncheon at the Pierre Hotel on Wednesday. While the luncheon was the main event, Delivering Good was also breaking some big news of its own, with the naming of Matthew J. Fasciano as president and chief executive officer of the organization. He succeeds interim CEO Gary F. Simons, former Delivering Good board member, and before that, Lisa Gurwitch, who resigned in January after seven...
CHARITIES
TechCrunch

Departing Amazon exec Dave Clark to head logistics startup Flexport

Clark resigned from his role as CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division on Friday. His last day at the big tech company will be July 1, after which time he’ll join Flexport as co-CEO alongside current leader Ryan Petersen. Petersen, who founded the $8 billion-valued supply chain startup in 2013, will step into an executive chairman role six months after Clark joins, according to the current CEO.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Backbase raises its first funding, $128M at a $2.6B valuation, for tools that help banks with engagement

Backbase — an Amsterdam-based startup that provides a platform that banks and others can use to better structure and leverage the data that they have, and to then use that to build more personalization and other new features into those banks’ customer-facing services — has raised €120 million ($128 million at today’s rates), money that it will be using to continue investing in its technology, as well as expanding its teams into more geographies. The funds — coming from a single investor, Motive Partners — values Backbase at €2.5 billion ($2.6 billion).
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Logistics is now wagging the supply chain tail

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Long a sideshow, logistics is now in the driver’s seat, and it is guiding the supply chain to heights never before seen. That is opening up opportunity for logistics professionals to finally get the investment and support for innovation they have long desired.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Bhang Partners With Petalfast For Growth In California

Bhang Inc. BHNGF BHNG a global cannabis CPG brand company, has partnered with Petalfast, a cannabis sales and marketing agency with decades of experience in adult beverages, consumer packaged goods and cannabis. "We look forward to leveraging Petalfast's expertise and network in California to further expand our ever-growing presence in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
geekwire.com

Convoy, which just raised $260M, lays off 7% of workforce in latest tech startup cuts

Convoy laid off 7% of its staff Thursday, becoming the latest tech company to slash headcount amid an uncertain economic environment. A spokesperson for the Seattle trucking marketplace startup confirmed the layoffs to GeekWire. Convoy said it employed 1,300 people in April, when it raised a $260 million investment round at a $3.8 billion valuation, so the cuts affected around 90 employees.
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Former executive alleges Better.com, CEO misled investors to ensure SPAC deal

June 7 (Reuters) - A former Better.com employee is suing the company and its chief executive, Vishal Garg, alleging they provided misleading statements to investors about the digital mortgage firm's financial prospects and performance. Sarah Pierce, a former executive vice-president for sales and operations at the SoftBank-backed company, claimed in...
BUSINESS

