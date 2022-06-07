Michael Kreutzer named new chief commercial officer at InnovoPro

Click here to read the full article. In this episode of WWD Voices, show host Evan Clark discusses the state of retail, stock prices, and valuations with Simeon Siegel of BMO Capital Markets. As managing director and senior analyst at BMO Capital Markets, Siegel focuses on retail and e-commerce. He has been named a Rising Star of Wall Street by Institutional Investor and a Rising Star of Equity Research by Business Insider as well as a Top Stock Picker by StarMine and a Top Earnings Estimator by Thomson Reuters and Refinitiv.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Aside from his take on the current state of retail in this episode, Siegel also ponders if Nike could become Nike if it was just starting out today. Good question ….

