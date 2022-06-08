ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Mobility Impaired Parking Placard Expiration Extended in WVa

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is extending the expiration dates of mobility impaired parking placards through Aug. 31. The extension is due to supply chain issues,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

West Virginia wants to raise Virginia power bills

Most people are aware by now that inflation has hit the energy sector hard, with fossil fuels in particular skyrocketing in price over the past year. Dominion Energy Virginia, the state’s dominant utility, says it needs to charge residential customers an extra $14.93 per month on average to cover higher natural gas prices. Appalachian Power, […] The post West Virginia wants to raise Virginia power bills appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Some West Virginians to get 465 dollar payments

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465, the state said. The funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program in June, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. The temporary assistance program’s Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund is providing the payments.
POLITICS
marijuanamoment.net

West Virginia Activists Are Collecting Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Measures On Local Ballots

West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia abortion law goes into effect

A new West Virginia law going into effect prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability. The ban was signed by Gov. Jim Justice in March. It provides exceptions in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.” It was […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Cars
Charleston, WV
Traffic
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

Korean drug maker pledges to build plant in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – South Korean drug manufacturer UNDBIO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding pledging to manufacture insulin in West Virginia. The letter indicates there are plans to locate the facility at the West Virginia University Research Park in Morgantown. Mitch Carmichael, the Secretary of State for Economic Development...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

West Virginia law enforcement to receive specialized training

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A statewide training initiative designed to provide comprehensive training to law enforcement officers in safe interactions with individuals will launch on June 13. The Safe Interactions for Law Enforcement and Persons with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities training is being offered in partnership with the DHHR, WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Korean drug maker signs pledge to build plant at WVU Research Park

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Korean drug manufacturer UNDBIO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding pledging to manufacture insulin in West Virginia. The letter indicates there are plans to locate the facility at the West Virginia University Research Park in Morgantown. Mitch Carmichael, the Secretary of State for Economic Development of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expiration Date#Placard#Dmv
Mountain State Spotlight

Many West Virginians could be getting internet for less, or for free. If they’re not, it may be because no one’s told them.

Thousands of West Virginians have signed up for a new federal program recently announced by the Biden administration to provide low cost internet. Many more state residents are eligible for the program, but they might not have heard about it. Many West Virginians could be getting internet for less, or for free. If they’re not, it may be because no one’s told them. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
INTERNET
WTRF- 7News

Families in West Virginia needing assistance will get extra payments

Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465 as part of the COVID-19 response. The Department of Health and Human Resources says the funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Dems call to suspend West Virginia gasoline tax

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is more talk of a gas tax holiday in West Virginia. The governor is now being asked to call a special session of the legislature to consider it. Many lawmakers will be in Charleston for the monthly interim committee meetings Sunday through Tuesday, so the timing may work out. As […]
CHARLESTON, WV
flyfishings.art

West Virginia Fishing License Age

West Virginia Fishing License Age. Please mail with check or money order payable to wv dnr license unit, 324 4th avenue, south charleston, wv 25303. West virginia senior lifetime license application complete all sections of the application. Type of license class cost. All anglers who are at the age of...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
WBOY 12 News

Mon Power works to fix West Virginia outages after storm

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Mon Power has been working to restore power that was lost during a storm that started on the evening of June 8. There were 7,000 customers without power at 3 a.m. on June 9. By noon, Mon Power had restored half of the outages. As of 6 p.m., about 1,600 customers were […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia GOP lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy a year ago has resigned to take a job in Florida.Del. Joe Jeffries, a Republican whose district includes a group of counties near Charleston, submitted his formal letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on June 1, according to a House spokesperson.In the letter, Jeffries said he's leaving his position because he wasn't able to find a job in West Virginia that would accommodate his work schedule as a lawmaker. He said it was "one of the hardest decisions I had to make.""Best wishes and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

COVID outbreak reported at North Central Regional Jail

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There has been a recent spike in active COVID-19 cases at North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County. As of Tuesday, there are 113 active COVID cases among inmates at the jail, a large enough number to be considered an outbreak, according to the West Virginia DHHR.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Governor Justice on gas tax holiday: ‘It’s dead’

Gov. Jim Justice has a final prognosis for a gas tax holiday in West Virginia. “It’s dead. It’s gone. That situation is over.”. Justice made that declaration in a wide-ranging news briefing today, after opening the possibility of a break on the 36-cents-a-gallon gas tax earlier this week.
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy