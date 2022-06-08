ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fed Hikes Won't Sway Dollar Unless Pace Much Faster Than Forecast-BOJ's Kuroda

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said dollar moves may not be affected much by U.S. interest rate hikes unless the pace is much faster than expected,...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Says Switzerland Exceeds Currency Thresholds, No Manipulator Tag

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Switzerland continued to exceed its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from branding it - or any other country - a currency manipulator. The Treasury said it would continue an enhanced bilateral engagement with...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Central Bank Governor Speaks After Cutting Interest Rates

(Reuters) -Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina gave a news conference after the central bank cut its key interest rate to 9.5% on Friday. Nabiullina spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated by Reuters. ROUBLE. "Despite the fact that monetary restrictions have been introduced, we adhere to a policy...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.Starting on 12 June, international arrivals by air no longer need to take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.The move from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) saves cost and hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It also cuts the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip – though the CDC still recommends...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Biden Looking to Address Oil Refinery Capacity, White House Adviser Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at ways to bring in more oil supplies amid rising energy costs, including working to address oil refinery capacity, White House economic adviser Cecelia Rouse said on Friday. "He is looking for what he can do administratively, whether that's working with oil...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Biden Unveils Migration Plan, Capping Americas Summit Roiled by Division

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and fellow leaders from the Western Hemisphere on Friday rolled out a new set of measures to confront the regional migration crisis, seeking to salvage an Americas summit roiled by division. Biden's aides had touted the migration declaration as a centerpiece of the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boj#Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#Reuters#Bank Of Japan#The Financial Times#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Chinese
US News and World Report

Taiwan Threatens WTO Action After China Stops Grouper Fish Imports

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government threatened to take Beijing to the World Trade Organization on Saturday after China suspended the import of grouper fish from the island saying it had detected banned chemicals, the latest agricultural spat between the two. Last year China suspended imports of pineapples, sugar apples and...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Up to 300,000 Tonnes of Grain in Destroyed Warehouses, Ukraine Dep Minister Says

KYIV (Reuters) - Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by Russian shelling last weekend, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Saturday. Speaking on national television, Vysotskyi said, according to records, at the start of the war on Feb....
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Saudi Telecom board proposes $8 bln capital increase

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom (7010.SE) said on Sunday its board had proposed increasing its capital by 30 billion riyal ($8 billion) to finance growth and expansion plans in its home market, Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere in the region. The capital increase would involve issuing 30 billion new...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Swiss Lower House Backs Power to Independently Impose Sanctions

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's lower house on Thursday backed legal changes that will allow the usually neutral country to impose sanctions independently of other nations or international groups on people or entities that have violated international humanitarian law. The lower chamber of Switzerland's parliament voted in favour of a change...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
US News and World Report

Australia Reaches Settlement With France Over Scrapped Submarine Deal

(Reuters) -Australia's new Labor-led government has reached a 555 million euro($583.58 million)settlement over a controversial decision last year to scrap the French submarine deal, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries. Australia last year cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French military shipyard...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Facing Record Inflation, Biden Chides Exxon, Oil Companies for Profits

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/soaring-gasoline-food-prices-boost-us-consumer-inflation-may-2022-06-10 as gasoline prices...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Column-From Chips to Commodities, Ukraine War Challenges Globalisation: Peter Apps

LONDON (Reuters) - As experts examine the charred remains of Russian missiles that have slammed into Ukrainian apartment blocks and strategic sites, they report one frequent common detail: the carefully scored out manufacturer names and codes on microchips, deliberately leaving their origin at least initially concealed. Now more than 100...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

KYIV, June 12 (Reuters) - Bitter fighting raged in Sievierodonetsk, but the region's governor said Ukraine remained in control of an industrial area and chemical plant in the eastern city where hundreds of civilians are sheltering from incessant Russian shelling. A Russia-backed separatist group on Saturday claimed 300 to 400...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy