Former Afghan Minister Returns to Kabul at Taliban Invitation

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL (Reuters) - A former Afghan minister, who fled as the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year, returned on Wednesday, officials said, following security assurances given as part of the hardline group's initiative to woo back high-profile individuals. Ghulam Farooq Wardak, a member of the cabinets of former presidents...

The Week

This is life in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover

It's been a chaotic nine months since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan — the economy is in a free fall; methamphetamine production has exploded; the United Nations estimates that half of the country's population is suffering from acute hunger; the rights of women are being eroded; and there's been an increase in violent attacks by the Islamic State. Here's everything you need to know:
Reuters

Afghan Taliban unveils new uniforms for reconstituted police force

KABUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Taliban authorities on Wednesday introduced new uniforms for its reconstituted Afghan police force, as the de facto government attempts to shift away from using its insurgent military forces to handle law and order. After the withdrawal of foreign forces ended a 20-year war last year,...
The Independent

Afghan woman dies of leukaemia while in hiding from the Taliban

A young woman in Afghanistan died of leukaemia because she was forced into hiding from the Taliban, The Independent can reveal.The 21-year-old passed away last month because her mother could not take her for treatment, fearing for their safety due to her past work as a judge.It comes after this newspaper revealed more than 200 female former judges were stuck hiding from the Taliban in Afghanistan last September, with campaigners warning they were at risk of being killed by the Taliban after being removed from their jobs.Taliban officials also freed thousands of prisoners, including terrorists and senior al-Qaeda operatives, after...
Benzinga

Future Of 43 Afghans Graduating From India's Ace Military School Hangs In Balance With Taliban At The Helm

A batch of Forty-three Afghanistan cadets will be graduating with their Indian mates in the upcoming passing out parade (POP) at India's premier military school. According to a Times Of India report, the batch is most likely to be the last one at the Indian Military Academy as the Afghan National Army ceased to exist ever since the Taliban took over the country last year.
Hamid Karzai
Ashraf Ghani
The Week

Afghanistan's misery

Under Taliban rule, Afghans are suffering from widespread hunger, desperate poverty, and brutal oppression. Here's everything you need to know:. Afghanistan has deteriorated dramatically since President Biden ordered the U.S. military to complete its withdrawal in August. When the Taliban returned to power, women's rights advocates took to the streets demanding to keep advances made during the U.S. occupation, such as education for girls. Many of those protesters were beaten and detained, while activists fled or went into hiding. In March, the Taliban announced that girls could only attend school up to the sixth grade. Last month, the hard-line government announced that Muslim women must be covered from head to toe while in public, with only their eyes exposed, and ordered woman TV broadcasters to cover their faces. Now women have started vanishing from the workforce. "What I am worried about," said Khatera Ahmadi, a news presenter at ToloNews, "is that next they will ban us from coming to work completely."
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
Fortune

Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian president Vladimir Putin once said that any more countries on Russia’s doorstep joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constituted a threat to Russia, and would provoke “military and political consequences.”
Afghanistan
