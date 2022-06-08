ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple's New Car Software No Threat, Complements Our Products, Says Panasonic

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings Corp does not see Apple's new software for car dashboards...

Financial World

The Great Escape from China: Big companies are closing their offices

The company announced that from July 2023, Kindle users in that country will no longer be able to buy digital books. Existing users will be able to "download" previously made purchases until June 2024. The Kindle maker did not give a reason for the pullback in its announcement, but it said its existing businesses in China, such as logistics, ads, and devices, will not be affected.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Advancing Automation Technology Could Help Vertical Farms Achieve Profitability, Finds IDTechEx

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx has recently released "Vertical Farming 2022-2032", a market research report exploring the technology and market factors of the vertical farming industry, which has attracted much attention from investors over recent years. The vertical farming industry raised over $1 billion in funding in 2021, a record high that exceeded the combined funding generated in 2018 and 2019.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

ANEXT Bank Soft Launches Today As Singapore’s Newest Digital Wholesale Bank

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2022-- ANEXT Bank, a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Group, announced its soft launch today. The soft launch follows its receipt of MAS’ approval to commence business on 2 June 2022. The Singapore-based digital bank will focus on providing digital financial services to local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those engaging in cross-border operations for growth and global expansion.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Juni jumps on $206M to help e-commerce players manage their own money better

Mubadala Capital led the $100 million equity round, with previous backers EQT Ventures, Felix Capital, Cherry Ventures and Partners of DST Global also participating. Meanwhile, the $106 million in debt funding — which Juni will use to fuel its credit products — is coming from TriplePoint Capital. Founded...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Chinese microchip exec accused of spying, stealing trade secrets

A Dutch company that manufactures cutting-edge semiconductor circuits has accused one of its former employees of stealing its technology on behalf of a state-supported Chinese company. Zongchang Yu worked at ASML until 2012 and went on to found Dongfang Jingyuan in China two years later. Now, he’s wanted in California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

Robotics Automation Technology Company Symbotic, Aiming to Transform Supply Chains, Debuts on Nasdaq

Robotics automation technology company Symbotic made its market debut on the Nasdaq via a SPAC merger with SVF Investment Corp. 3, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of SoftBank Investment Advisers. Symbotic rang the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq to celebrate the occasion this morning. Its debut on Wall Street comes amid an urgent need for logistics solutions, as it aims to reimagine supply chains with its A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Tom Earnst, CFO of Symbotic, and Vikas Parekh, managing partner at Softbank Investment Advisors, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

M&C Saatchi’s CRM Agency One-to-One Brings Human Intelligence to Marketing

M&C Saatchi is rebranding creative customer agency Lida as One-to-One, a customer relationship management agency. The agency will optimize its communications using a marketing technology platform called MarTech Studio to help build stronger client relations. One-to-One is M&C Saatchi’s latest creative solution to bridge the gaps between tech-data and business...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

China Telecom In Pole Position for Formula 1 Digital Rights

Netflix isn’t the only company looking to Formula 1 to make a move in live sports broadcasting. China Telecom is closing in on local digital rights for Formula 1, per SportBusiness. Should a deal be finalized, it would represent a significant expansion for the telecommunications giant, which hasn’t been a major player in sports broadcasting.
MOTORSPORTS
US News and World Report

Pernod Ricard Banks on Digital Push to Boost Growth

PARIS (Reuters) -French spirits group Pernod Ricard said on Wednesday it was banking on its portfolio of high-end brands and a growing use of data to better predict consumer demand and trends and fine-tune pricing to accelerate sales growth over the mid-term. The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, said...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

How Lightspeed’s Updates Serve Brands and Buyers

Click here to read the full article. “We saw an enormous opportunity to transform how retailers work with their brands,” Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Affirm x Stripe, Bolt Lays Off 250 After ABG LawsuitHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series ARetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Reuters

New York hybrid working woe, Toshiba’s options: podcast

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The work from home revolution looks here to stay with nearly 80% of surveyed employers accepting it as the new norm. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how this will be painful for office landlords. Plus, the $22 bln Japanese company’s mysterious future.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Turning supply chain chaos into profitable business

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —Manufacturers have generally weathered the past two years of disruption and now are shifting into future-proofing their businesses, incorporating better visibility and supply chain control. That is one of the takeaways from Fictiv’s seventh annual State of Manufacturing report. Released Monday at the Gartner Supply...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Nigerian startup Klasha gets an additional $2.1M for its cross-border commerce play

The round also included Global Ventures, the MENA-focused VC that has backed the likes of Tabby, Helium Health and Paymob. “I think the fact that Amex is now investing in the continent, especially after investing in companies like Stripe, is really powerful,” said Klasha CEO Jessica Anuna to TechCrunch, adding that Global Ventures coming on board is also noteworthy for the company.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Mitsui, KDDI Form New Company to Promote City DX Using AI

Mitsui and KDDI have established GEOTRA to promote urban DX by providing a data platform capable of using AI to analyze and visualize geospatial data, especially personal activity. In March 2021, Mitsui and KDDI developed a platform and analysis services that enable the monitoring and prediction of various aspects of...
TECHNOLOGY

