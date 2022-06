Two teenagers died after being dragged underwater by a rip tide as they swam in water off New York.The two 13-year-old boys, identified as Daniel Persaud and Ryan Wong, were with a group of five friends when they went missing off the coast of the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in Queens.Witnesses told PIX11 that the two youngsters, both from Queens, were on a surfboard in the water when the rip current pulled them into a deep channel about 30ft from the shore.The two teens were pulled underwater and never came back to the surface.“So the water was circling and the...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO