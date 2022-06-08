ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Leaders Should Make Sure Every Employee Has a Career Path

By John Hall
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a variety of areas to learn about leadership strategies, but one of my favorites is learning from the military forces. They have been around for many years and have constantly had to figure out ways to motivate people. If you look at the army ranks you will see that...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

5 Nonfinancial Employee Perks That Make a Difference

No matter what industry you're in, motivating your employees is essential to running a successful business. That's why it's critical to solidify your company's incentives, whether it be monetary or otherwise, to show appreciation for your employees' hard work. Studies have shown that employees who feel motivated at work and...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How Leaders Can Induce Introverted Employees Back Into the Office

Dear introverts: You're wrong about work from home. By Nick Hobson, Chief behavioral scientist, Apex Scoring Solutions, BAD Sciences at Potential Project@NickMHobson. Hanging out with your dog, wearing sweatpants to work calls, selective social participation: WFH, what's not to love?. If you're an introvert, you may be aggressively nodding. WFH...
ECONOMY
CBS Pittsburgh

'Work-life balance:' Employers learning employees now need more than just a paycheck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The working world is certainly not what it used to be, with the pandemic changing all of it. Primarily for the workers who now see there is an alternative to working yourself to death. One company is helping more people "WorkHuman" and in fact, that's the name of the company. "WorkHuman.com" and they are trying to bridge the gap between employers trying to hold onto workers, and what workers want. So much can be said about the impact of the pandemic but what is clearly undeniable is its impact on the workforce. "People got a taste of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Morale#Cnbc#Great Resignation
morningbrew.com

Is it better to train new employees or recruit skilled candidates?

Burning questions of our time. On company involvement in intimate health benefits:. How about just plain PTO? No sick or vacation time, just time off to use as you please. That was my favorite benefit. Part of it could be rolled over if you didn’t use it. Up to a week paid out in cash if unused. No reason required for taking the time off, just request it and you’re done. And it would be nice if insurance was handled outside the company. HR doesn’t need to know your personal business.—Michele.
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Should companies compensate employees for commuting time?

Burning questions of our time. Your thoughts on the employer-provided health insurance quandary:. In my experience, my employer (3 different ones in a 40-year career) paid 80%–100% of my health insurance premium, and 50%–80% of my spouse’s and children’s health insurance premiums. If I had to buy health insurance as an individual early in my career, or under the ACA more recently, the economic impact would have been significant. So keeping health insurance tied to the employer makes economic sense from my point of view. Sure, an employer could still grant an insurance stipend if health insurance were decoupled from employment, but that would be the same as employer-provided health insurance, just with different bookkeeping.—Rick.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

What Are Employees Looking For In A Workplace Today?

If you have a job advertisement that isn’t gaining much attention, then it could be that you’re failing to provide employees with a workplace that meets their needs. In any recruiting situation, the employer often needs to impress the employee also. After all, changing jobs every few years started to become increasingly common in 2017, and the times haven’t changed much since. You need your employees to stick around as much as possible.
JOBS
Inc.com

7 Keys to Finding and Developing the Hidden Leaders in Your Business

Every business owner I know wishes that all team members were leaders, to proactively tackle the challenges of growth, interact effectively with customers on their needs, and eventually step into your role. Yet you know that real leaders are hard to find, and often remain hidden just below the surface...
SMALL BUSINESS
psychologytoday.com

A Better Way of Thinking About Success

Most people have a goal-oriented mindset when it comes to success. But in most pursuits, success isn’t just a short-term win; it’s what you do after you get that gold star. When you look at a goal as one step in a longer journey, that attitude helps you...
EDUCATION
hackernoon.com

How does an Experience Data Platform Help Tech Leaders Ace Innovation?

The digitalization of customer experience has put high pressure on CTOs and their organizations and demands from the business are at an all-time high. This, combined with the talent shortage makes it impossible to deliver on the growing expectations. But there is a way to unburden the tech organization by...
SOFTWARE
Black Enterprise

Alone at the Top: How Black Women Can Survive and Thrive in Leadership

You set your sights on a lofty career goal and worked your butt off to get here. You put in crazy long hours, no doubt made countless sacrifices to your work-life balance — occasionally at the expense of your social life — and even fought against your own imposter syndrome as you (very likely) competed against under-qualified and overconfident peers.
SOCIETY
Inc.com

Adam Grant Says This Is the Powerful Tool for Success Most People Aren't Using

Do you want to be more successful, earn more, and possibly make the world a better place at the same time? You may be able to do all of that by exploiting the power of weak ties--not the people you know well, but people who may be in your extended network, because you work in the same industry or organization, have friends in common, or are part of the same industry group, for example.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

How Any Small Business Can Inflation-Proof Their Marketing

It started with creeping grocery store prices, but now inflation is everywhere we look. The latest Consumer Price Index confirmed what many of us suspected: inflation may be slowing down but it's not going anywhere for a while. For America's small businesses, inflation is another obstacle they must overcome. When...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Three Questions to Become a Better Listener and a More Effective Leader

Ask the right questions, and be truly curious about the answers. It's easy to be a bad listener, especially as a CEO. When I open up my calendar for the day, it's packed full of conversation after conversation. I often plan my next meeting while I'm in the current one. Recently, a mentor of mine caught me half-listening and told me that "bad listeners are bad leaders." The feedback stuck. I spent months researching how to be a better listener. As I quickly learned, the key to being a better listener is asking the right questions, and getting truly curious about the answers. After meticulously testing every methodology and framework on listening I could find, I found these three questions to be the key to unlocking deeper conversations.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
SFGate

The Great Resignation Is Shifting Gears. Finding a Proper Work Balance Will Pay Dividends.

We're closing in on the halfway point of 2022, and we’ve seen the Great Resignation gradually transition into the “Great Renegotiation.” Employers and employees continue to vie for the upper hand. The workforce philosophy on life-work integration has shifted throughout this season as employees now believe their personal lives and individual needs must outweigh work realities.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy