Communications

WHAT’S THE STATUS? CATTLEMEN ROAD IMPROVEMENTS PHASE 2. Project Status: Packinghouse Road at Cattlemen Road to 600 feet south remains closed through the end of June while construction continues for stormwater drains, road base, and the forming of curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. At the intersection of Packinghouse Road and Palmer Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the traffic signals will be in cautionary flashing mode while flaggers direct traffic through the intersection for work associated with the installation of drainage and watermains in the immediate area. Motorists should expect delays, and to use extreme caution while traveling through the work areas. Motorists are also urged not to block the intersections and to stay alert for changing conditions, pedestrians, construction equipment and vehicles entering and exiting the work areas.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO