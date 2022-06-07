ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Communications

scgov.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have questions, requests, comments, compliments or concerns about Sarasota County you can connect with us in multiple ways. Provides live coverage of county/city Commission meetings and work sessions as well as programming about county/city programs and services. For media inquiries, please call 941-861-NEWS (6397) or email news@scgov.net....

www.scgov.net

Comments / 0

Related
scgov.net

ERAP funds still available

SARASOTA COUNTY - The Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has distributed more than $11 million to aid Sarasota County residents with their rent and utilities over the course of the last year, but more help is available. Sarasota County began accepting ERAP applications May 5, 2021, after receiving...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
scgov.net

What's the status? Cattlemen Road Phase 2

WHAT’S THE STATUS? CATTLEMEN ROAD IMPROVEMENTS PHASE 2. Project Status: Packinghouse Road at Cattlemen Road to 600 feet south remains closed through the end of June while construction continues for stormwater drains, road base, and the forming of curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. At the intersection of Packinghouse Road and Palmer Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the traffic signals will be in cautionary flashing mode while flaggers direct traffic through the intersection for work associated with the installation of drainage and watermains in the immediate area. Motorists should expect delays, and to use extreme caution while traveling through the work areas. Motorists are also urged not to block the intersections and to stay alert for changing conditions, pedestrians, construction equipment and vehicles entering and exiting the work areas.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
scgov.net

Mosquito season has arrived

SARASOTA COUNTY - Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services (MMS) is encouraging the community to 'Fight the Bite' as mosquito populations increase due to the arrival of rainy season. This is the time of the year when mosquitos carrying potential diseases thrive by breeding in standing water, and present a greater...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
scgov.net

County's millage rate remains steady

Sarasota County’s property tax rate, also known as the millage rate, is currently 25 percent lower than it was in fiscal year 2000. Sarasota County Government’s countywide millage rate of 3.46 mills is the second lowest of the 67 counties in the State of Florida. The millage rate is applied to the taxable value of a property. One mill means that the property owner is assessed one dollar for each $1,000 in taxable value. If a property is valued at $100,000, then the portion of the property tax bill for Sarasota County Government will be $100.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy