Rochester, NY

Police Investigating Two Carjackings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are looking for serial carjackers who took a car in Rochester, then took another a short time later...

3d ago

I hate to sound like a broken record, but our leadership is supposed to protect us. Armed car jackings are life threatening. They really need to do more about these. Most of these are committed by punks and gang members that have no regard for life. There needs to be a much stronger, intimidating deterrent. Maybe if this happened to our new mayor, it would be taken more seriously with more resources and a more empowered police force.

#Police#Carjackings#Carjackers#Serial
