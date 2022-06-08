ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

The Greece School District Tackling In Class Cell Phone Distractions

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greece School District is taking a new approach to limit...

wham1180.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Arrest Man For Rape On Lemoyne College Campus

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have made an arrest in a rape on the Lemoyne College campus. Police say 35 year old Jerel Walker broke into a town house early Tuesday morning on the college campus and raped a female who was inside. Walker is facing the following charges:. Rape...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

South Bristol Couple Facing Charges Related to Animal Cruelty

A South Bristol couple are facing misdemeanor charges for failing to properly care for nearly three dozen pets and animals at their property. Acting on complaints last week, the Ontario County Humane Society seized nine flea-infested dogs and eight birds inside -- and 15 goats, a goose, a duck from the fenced yard.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Friday Morning Rochester Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a daylight shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. A man was shot and wounded around 9 a.m. near Dewey Avenue and Locust Street. He is recovering at Strong, and no one is in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greece, NY
Education
City
Greece, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in 2019 Homicide

A Rochester man has been found guilty in a June 2019 homicide. 18-year-old Keith Rodney was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder and weapons charges. Authorities say Rodney gunned down Alton Carelock Junior on Mohawk Street. Rodney will be sentenced next month. A second suspect, Ronell Weaver, goes on trial in...
iheart.com

Rochester's 30th Homicide of 2020

Rochester police are now investigating the city's 30th homicide of the year. Officers patrolling the East End bar district heard gunshots and found the victim at East Avenue and Lawrence Street. He'd been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released yet. Police say he may have been involved in an argument with an unknown person right before the shots were fired.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy