The Greece School District Tackling In Class Cell Phone Distractions

Rochester police are now investigating the city's 30th homicide of the year. Officers patrolling the East End bar district heard gunshots and found the victim at East Avenue and Lawrence Street. He'd been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released yet. Police say he may have been involved in an argument with an unknown person right before the shots were fired.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO