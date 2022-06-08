The Greece School District Tackling In Class Cell Phone Distractions

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Texas woman was caught with a handgun at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. TSA says they spotted the gun in the woman's carryon. The 32 caliber handgun was loaded with one bullet. The woman said she drove her mother up from Texas and was flying back home...
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have made an arrest in a rape on the Lemoyne College campus. Police say 35 year old Jerel Walker broke into a town house early Tuesday morning on the college campus and raped a female who was inside. Walker is facing the following charges:. Rape...
A South Bristol couple are facing misdemeanor charges for failing to properly care for nearly three dozen pets and animals at their property. Acting on complaints last week, the Ontario County Humane Society seized nine flea-infested dogs and eight birds inside -- and 15 goats, a goose, a duck from the fenced yard.
Rochester police are investigating a daylight shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. A man was shot and wounded around 9 a.m. near Dewey Avenue and Locust Street. He is recovering at Strong, and no one is in custody.
A Rochester man has been found guilty in a June 2019 homicide. 18-year-old Keith Rodney was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder and weapons charges. Authorities say Rodney gunned down Alton Carelock Junior on Mohawk Street. Rodney will be sentenced next month. A second suspect, Ronell Weaver, goes on trial in...
Rochester police are now investigating the city's 30th homicide of the year. Officers patrolling the East End bar district heard gunshots and found the victim at East Avenue and Lawrence Street. He'd been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released yet. Police say he may have been involved in an argument with an unknown person right before the shots were fired.
A Rochester man is in critical condition after he was struck by one or more vehicles while on foot on North Goodman Street. It happened around 2:30 this morning near University Avenue. Police say the driver, or drivers, may not have realized that hit a person because of the dark...
