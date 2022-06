Timothy D. Borderlon, 41, has been arrested and charged with a felony, aggravated assault, in the videotaped beating of Cameron Evans on June 4, 2022. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace reports, “Just after 11 p.m. on June 4, Vicksburg 911 received a report of an assault that had taken place on Newman Road in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators began an investigation at that time. Since then, we have had reports from other individuals in the incident and the incident that may or may not have led up to this assault.”

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO