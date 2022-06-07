ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

City of Grants Pass Budget Hearing

Cover picture for the articleA public meeting of the Grants Pass City...

KDRV

Curry Co. commissioner declines pay raise

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A Curry County commissioner is telling his colleagues and the community today he does not want a pay raise. Commissioner Christopher Paasch says this week's decision by two other Curry County commissioners to approve a raise for elected officials will cost the county too much. Paasch...
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka to explore marijuana dispensary legalization as public opinion evolves

City leaders in Yreka will move forward with gathering data and hearing from the community around the issue of cannabis dispensaries. Following public comments at a recent City Council meeting where Elizabeth Tabor, who operates marijuana dispensaries in Weed and Mount Shasta, implored officials to consider a move that would open the door to the legal operation of dispensaries in the city.
The Oregonian

A green-energy win in Klamath County: Steve Duin column

Oregon’s mandate for 100% clean electricity by 2040 will be reenergized next year when construction begins on a crucial piece of the evolving power grid:. A 300-acre “battery” 11 miles north of Klamath Falls. A $1 billion project in which two 60-acre reservoirs will confront the threat of drought and power outages in the West.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/10 – Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team Shut Down Another Illegal Grow Operation In Jackson County, Medford PD Responds To Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team Shut Down Another Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation In Jackson County. On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State...
ijpr.org

Ashland's first 24-hour homeless shelter looks to close funding gap

Options for Helping Residents of Ashland, or OHRA, celebrated the final stretch towards fully opening its year-round homeless shelter. The former Super 8 Motel just off I-5 needed major renovations to bring the facility up to code and provide an adequate space for center staff. On Thursday, OHRA Development Director...
opb.org

Medford pauses grant funding to homeless non-profit over alleged ties to conversion therapy

The basis of the report released on Thursday by the Siskiyou Abolition Project and Siskiyou Rising Tide comes from a pamphlet passed out at the Set Free Ministry sometime around 2018. The pamphlet, titled “Same Sex Attraction: The Problem and Solution for Men,” was one of a series of issue pamphlets created by Celebrate Recovery, focused on what it calls the issue of “same sex attraction,” outlining why the issue is wrong, and providing guidance for recovery groups on how to talk about it. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian 12-step program founded in the 90s in Southern California.
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP FIFTY-SEVEN PERCENT OVER LAST WEEK

One more person has died related to COVID-19 in Douglas County, with the number of cases up by fifty-seven percent in the past week. On Wednesday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Weekly Recap reported 245 cases of COVID-19. That is compared to 156 last week. 234 are people who have received positive test results, and 11 are presumptive. The new death is a 53-year old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 2nd and passed away on May 23rd. County health officials were notified by hospice on June 3rd. She was not vaccinated.
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co./North Bend, June 9

OHA release, June 8, 2022 – Cases: 1,478, 777,700 total; Deaths: 4 new, 7, 683 total; Hospitalized: 298, three more than Tuesday. CHW report, June 8, 2022 – New cases: 44; Active cases: 293; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,321. COVID-19 in North Bend.
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
kezi.com

Signs of “severe” COVID-19 outbreak detected in North Bend wastewater

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Researchers from the OSU COVID-19 Wastewater-based Surveillance Team released data yesterday that pointed to a severe outbreak of COVID variants in the area of North Bend. Since 2020, researchers at Oregon State University have been testing sewage for trace amounts of COVID-19 and variants of the...
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
WWEEK

Nonprofit Sues Over Oregon Coast Access in Coos Bay

Public access to Oregon’s coastline is a proud state heritage dating back to Gov. Tom McCall. This week, an environmental nonprofit filed suit over it. In March 2021, the lawsuit alleges, barbed wire and a gate installed on Coos Bay property owned by the Jay O’Leary Living Trust made the trail to Lighthouse Beach impassable. The Surfrider Foundation filed a lawsuit June 6 to restore public access to the beach.
KTVL

Medford Fire and MPD respond to structure fire at 645 Royal Ave. in Medford

Medford, Ore. — Medford Fire-Rescue and Medford Police Department responded to a structure fire at 645 Royal Ave. in Medford at approximately 11:35 am Saturday morning. According to Medford Fire Battalion Chief, Jason John, there are no reported injuries and nobody was inside the apartment. The fire was extinguished by the first responding company of Medford Fire.
