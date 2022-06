The Foo Fighters will celebrate the life and legacy of their fallen brother drummer Taylor Hawkins the only way they know how in September: with a pair of giant rock shows celebrating the spirit and music they made together. The gigs are slated to take place on Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with tickets slated to go on sale on June 17. The band and the Hawkins family announced the “Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts” on Wednesday (June 8), along with a message from Hawkins’ widow, Alison Hawkins, who thanked the band’s many global fans for...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO