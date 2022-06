On the verge of June 8 and 9, Monero (XMR) announced the launch of the much anticipated community-driven "tail emission" update. First of all, let's define the terminology. Tail emission is a mechanism for continuously paying rewards for computing blocks, even after the last Monero (XMR) is created. Miners will always be paid for mining XMR, and they will never have to rely solely on commissions.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO