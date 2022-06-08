ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals activate two-time Gold Glove OF Tyler O'Neill from IL

O'Neill was off to a slow start this spring before landing on the injured list, producing an anemic .195/.256.297 slash line with just two home runs, 20 RBI and three stolen bases. A back-to-back Gold Glove Award winner, O'Neill finished eighth in last year's NL MVP voting and has the ability to add to an already stacked lineup that features the likes of the Senior Circuit's leading hitter in Paul Goldschmidt, as well as fellow six-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to throw an inning in Thursday's game, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon (2-6) picked up the win, allowing one hit over scoreless eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Reds. Looking at the box score...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jake McCarthy joining Diamondbacks' bench Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. McCarthy is taking a seat after back-to-back starts. Alek Thomas is replacing McCarthy in center field and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Thomas for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Takes seat Wednesday

Longoria is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria will head to the bench Wednesday for the second time in the past three games. Thairo Estrada will start at the hot corner and bat sixth in Longoria's absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ahmed
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Launches game-winner early

Walker went 2-for-5 with a double and two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Reds. Walker's two-run shot in the fourth inning gave Arizona a lead it would not relinquish. It was the 15th homer in 56 games for Walker, who hit a combined 17 over 172 games the two previous seasons. A nettlesome .184 BABIP is suppressing his batting average (.202), but Walker ranks eighth in isolated power at .273.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Fills in at shortstop

Hager started at shortstop for a resting Geraldo Perdomo and went 1-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Reds. Hager's started two games in a row, including as a fill-in at third base for Josh Rojas on Tuesday. The utility infielder should stick around for a while after the Diamondbacks shifted shortstop Nick Ahmed to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. Hager has started games at second base, third base and shortstop this season, while also pitching one-third of an inning.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Tony Santillan: Blows save against Arizona

Santillan (0-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Santillan entered the game in the ninth inning in a save situation, but he unraveled by retiring just two of the six batters he faced. While he has served as Cincinnati's closer of late, Santillan has allowed at least one earned run in each of his last three appearances while allowing eight hits and three walks across just 2.1 frames in that span. Art Warren or Alexis Diaz could start to earn more work in the ninth inning if Santillan's struggles continue.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Rbi
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Posts huge offensive effort

Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total runs and five total RBI in Wednesday's 13-2 rout of the Mets. Cronenworth was part of a big fourth inning for the Padres, knocking in a pair of runs with a double. He came through again in the following frame, swatting a three-run homer to right field to give San Diego a commanding 11-0 lead. This was Cronenworth's second three-hit performance of the campaign, and the five RBI marked a single-game season high. He has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .391/.481/.870 with three homers, seven runs and a whopping 14 RBI over his past six games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Recalled from Triple-A

Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Swipes fifth bag

Friedl went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Friedl drew his second consecutive start in the absence of Nick Senzel (back) and has led off on both occasions. His time in the majors could be short-lived -- Friedl was called up when Mike Moustakas hit COVID-19 injured list -- though that could depend on whether Senzel or Albert Almora (shoulder) requires a stint on the injured list. Friedl is hitting only .197 across 85 plate appearances on the season, though he has five stolen bases without being caught and has also tallied 11 runs scored.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers in return

Muncy went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox. Muncy was activated from the injured list Thursday, and he began his productive day with a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. He added a three-run home run in the following frame, tallying his fourth long ball of the campaign. Muncy is hitting just .159/.329/.297 across 173 plate appearances on the season, though it's possible he finds his stride at the dish after having some additional time to get healthy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy