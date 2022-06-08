Orioles' Bryan Baker: Snares win Tuesday

Pivetta (5-5) took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11 over five innings. Pivetta's season-high 11 strikeouts were impressive, and he started out the contest with four scoreless innings. However, Shoehei Ohtani broke through against him with a two-run shot in the fifth, and Pivetta was pulled after issuing two straight free passes to begin the sixth. Those walks came back to haunt him as both baserunners were cashed in after he departed from the game. Pivetta gave up more than three earned runs in each of his first three starts this season, but this was the first time he surrendered that many runs in nine games since. He's posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 59:14 K:BB across 55 frames while recording a 5-2 record over the nine-game stretch.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO