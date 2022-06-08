ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Bryan Baker: Snares win Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Baker (2-3) allowed a run on a hit and a walk in 1.1 innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Cubs. Starter...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Royals meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Royals -112, Orioles -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead. Kansas City is 11-19 at home and 19-37 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks ninth in the AL. Baltimore is 24-34...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Joey Gallo quote after huge comeback vs Twins proves Yankees have swagger

When even Joey Gallo is projecting confidence with the bat and at the mic, it’s clear the 2022 Yankees might have something special here. Though a wide swath of New Yorkers were distracted by the New York Rangers’ nail-biter Game 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, those who instead opted to watch the Yankees were delivered a roller coaster of emotions, Ryan Ruocco-style.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to throw an inning in Thursday's game, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon (2-6) picked up the win, allowing one hit over scoreless eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Reds. Looking at the box score...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Recalled from Triple-A

Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Snare#Cubs
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Knocks solo shot Thursday

LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday in a 10-7 victory versus Minnesota. There were nine total homers hit between the two teams in the contest, and LeMahieu got in on the action with a solo shot to center in the fifth inning. The long ball was his second in June and fifth overall this season. LeMahieu is batting .308 (8-for-26) with seven RBI and six runs in seven games this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Three hits in win

Gregorius went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI in an 8-3 win Thursday in Milwaukee. Gregorius tripled to lead off the fourth but was left stranded. In the fifth, he had a check-swing double that drove in a run. The shortstop is 5-for-13 with a double and two triples since returning from the injured list with a knee issue. While he's still in search of his first homer, he's being productive at the plate and has a .306/.354/.431 line through 79 plate appearances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Out for season with knee injury

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Smith is scheduled to have knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2022 season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports. Smith made just two appearances as a rookie after being drafted in the fourth round of the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Joey Gallo: Goes deep twice Thursday

Gallo went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 10-7 win against Minnesota. Gallo haunted Twins starter Dylan Bundy early in the contest, slugging a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the fifth. The outfielder struck out in his other three at-bats, but it was nonetheless a productive game that included his first multi-homer performance of the campaign. Gallo is still under the Mendoza Line with a .193 season batting average, but he has been perking up of late, going 8-for-25 (.320) with three homers, six RBI and six runs over his past seven games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Takes loss Thursday

Pivetta (5-5) took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11 over five innings. Pivetta's season-high 11 strikeouts were impressive, and he started out the contest with four scoreless innings. However, Shoehei Ohtani broke through against him with a two-run shot in the fifth, and Pivetta was pulled after issuing two straight free passes to begin the sixth. Those walks came back to haunt him as both baserunners were cashed in after he departed from the game. Pivetta gave up more than three earned runs in each of his first three starts this season, but this was the first time he surrendered that many runs in nine games since. He's posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 59:14 K:BB across 55 frames while recording a 5-2 record over the nine-game stretch.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Next start uncertain

Hendricks isn't listed among the Cubs' probable starters for Friday's or Saturday's games against the Yankees, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The Cubs have already given Hendricks some extra rest coming off his last start June 1, and it's unclear if he'll being taking the ball this weekend in New York. Chicago has yet to list a starter for Sunday, but Marcus Stroman will also be in the mix to pitch given his outing Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather. One or both of Hendricks and Stroman will have to wait until next week before retaking the mound.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Exits with apparent injury

Burger was removed from Thursday's game against the Dodgers prior to the ninth inning due to an apparent leg injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger appeared to be uncomfortable after fielding a grounder in the top of the sixth inning, and he seemed to be shaking out his leg while running the bases in the bottom of the eighth. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but he was replaced defensively by Yoan Moncada in the top of the ninth inning. Burger was productive before leaving the game, as he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three runs, a walk and a strikeout.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Diagnosed with sprained shoulder

Almora was diagnosed with a sprained shoulder after leaving Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Almora went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Thursday prior to exiting the game at the end of the fifth inning. However, his injury doesn't seem to be a significant concern. The 28-year-old will test the issue prior to Friday's series opener, and he's considered day-to-day.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy