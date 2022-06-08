ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Not currently with team

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Loasiga (shoulder) is currently tending to a family matter in Nicaragua, Bryan Hoch and Brian Hall...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.
MLB
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Aaron Boone
ClutchPoints

3 best options to replace Joe Maddon as Angels manager

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon amidst a 12-game losing streak that has seen them go from a first-place squad to a playoff afterthought. The Angels must have had some semblance of urgency, as they likely watched the Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi last week amid their own struggles.
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 trade deadline targets Boston should avoid

The Boston Red Sox are playing like trade deadline buyers but the shopping spree should have its limit and not include these three players. Right as we counted out the Boston Red Sox from competing this year, the boys in Beantown decided to show up for the party. They are back over .500 and very much alive in the American League Wild Card race.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Expected To Miss "Significant Time" With Injury

The Toronto Blue Jays rotation was dealt a tough injury blow Wednesday. According to baseball columnist Jon Heyman, "Hyun-Jin Ryu is expected to miss significant time with his forearm injury. Currently on the IL and gathering multiple opinions." The veteran left-hander was placed on 15-day IL last week with forearm...
MLB

