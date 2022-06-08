Researchers suggest menthol cigarettes may raise the possibility of youth smoking and addiction

While the use of e-cigarettes by adults seems relatively stable at about 3%, e-cigarette use by youths has risen. In 2018, 7.6% of young adults (18-24) were “users.” For context, the CDC estimates that 12.5% of the population smokes, predominantly those aged 24 to 64. It is undeniable that smoking cigarettes negatively impacts your health and drives up the use and cost of healthcare. E-cigarette use more than likely also negatively impacts your health, but to a lesser degree – that is why we believe they are a form of harm reduction. [1] The researchers sought to put a price tag on the health costs of e-cigarette use, certainly a reasonable component in the policy trade-offs over the use of e-cigarettes.

