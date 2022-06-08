ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Researchers suggest menthol cigarettes may raise the possibility of youth smoking and addiction

By Staff Writer
mentaldaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a study by the University of California, San Diego, and published in JAMA Network, menthol in tobacco products may increase the risk of youth experimentation and addiction. The findings...

www.mentaldaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical Daily

Why Is The FDA Seeking To Ban Menthol Cigarettes?

The FDA has opened the public comment period for the agency’s proposed ban on menthol cigarettes. Epidemiology and global health professor Rafael Meza studies data modeling in disease prevention and cancer risk. David Mendez, who studies smoking cessation and tobacco control policies, is an associate professor of health management and policy. These University of Michigan researchers found that, in a 38-year period, African Americans suffered most of the harmful effects of menthol cigarettes. Now the researchers have developed a model to simulate the possible benefits of the menthol ban, based on studies of population trends in tobacco use. As experts on the behavioral and public health aspects of smoking, they explain the role of menthol in smoking-related illness and death.
HEALTH
UPI News

Study ties menthol cigarettes to heavier smoking among teens

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weighs banning the sale of menthol cigarettes, a new study strengthens the tie between mint-flavored tobacco and teen smoking. According to the survey, adolescents who began smoking using menthols tended to smoke an average of nearly three days more during a 30-day period than their peers who took up smoking using regular cigarettes. They also had a 38% higher risk of being a frequent smoker, and an 8% higher risk for nicotine dependency. At the same time, young smokers who switched from menthols to regular cigarettes tended to decrease their tobacco use afterwards.
FDA
MedicalXpress

Study suggests menthol cigarettes increase youth smoking, nicotine addiction

Currently in the public comment phase, the United States Food and Drug Administration is set to finalize rules prohibiting menthol in tobacco products, citing an effort to reduce addiction and youth experimentation, improve quitting among current smokers and address health disparities. A nationally representative study of 1,092 youths in the U.S., conducted between 2013 and 2019, provides evidence supporting this FDA action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
UPI News

Anti-overdose drug buprenorphine given to few Americans with opioid addiction

A potentially lifesaving drug that reduces overdose risk is prescribed to less than half of Americans treated for opioid addiction, a new study finds. This underuse of buprenorphine is "equivalent to giving those with advanced cancer a less aggressive treatment," said senior investigator Dr. Laura Bierut. She is a professor of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reason.com

Dr. Oz Warns That Legalizing Marijuana in Pennsylvania Would Aggravate Unemployment by Weakening 'Mojo'

Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, argues that the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is wrong to support marijuana legalization because allowing recreational use is apt to aggravate the state's already high unemployment rate. "There are not enough Pennsylvanians to work in Pennsylvania," Oz said during a recent Newsmax interview, "so giving them pot so that they stay home is not, I don't think, an ideal move….We need to get Pennsylvanians back at work, gotta give them their mojo, and I don't want marijuana to be a hindrance to that."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Smoking#Tobacco Smoking#Cigarette Smoking#Menthol#Cohort Study
thefreshtoast.com

4 Ways To Enjoy Weed Without Smoking It

With so many cannabis products on the market, it would be a pity not to take advantage of the variety of methods in which it can be consumed. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Cannabis has been a debatable subject for a long time,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
American Council on Science and Health

The Cost Of E-Cigarettes

While the use of e-cigarettes by adults seems relatively stable at about 3%, e-cigarette use by youths has risen. In 2018, 7.6% of young adults (18-24) were “users.” For context, the CDC estimates that 12.5% of the population smokes, predominantly those aged 24 to 64. It is undeniable that smoking cigarettes negatively impacts your health and drives up the use and cost of healthcare. E-cigarette use more than likely also negatively impacts your health, but to a lesser degree – that is why we believe they are a form of harm reduction. [1] The researchers sought to put a price tag on the health costs of e-cigarette use, certainly a reasonable component in the policy trade-offs over the use of e-cigarettes.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Opioids: Four ways to reduce harm, overdose and death

The epidemic of substance use disorder continues to ravage the United States—as nearly 108,000 Americans died due to overdose in 2021, according provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 40 million Americans over 12 years old reportedly needed treatment for a substance use disorder in 2020, yet only 2.7 million people received treatment at a specialty facility, a national survey shows.
MICHIGAN STATE
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Why Are So Many Teens Depressed?

Teens face a number of changes, challenges, and other factors that can lead to depression. It’s not always easy being a teenager. As if the pressures around you aren’t enough, your body is also growing and going through changes and sometimes throwing your hormones off the charts. As...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Higher dose of melatonin improved sleep in older adults

In a small study of healthy adults aged 55 and older, 5 mg of melatonin increased total sleep time compared to a placebo. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted the study in 24 healthy, older adults to evaluate whether a high-dose or a low-dose melatonin supplement could improve sleep. The team found that the higher dose had a significant impact, increasing total sleep time compared to placebo by more than 15 minutes for nighttime sleep and by half an hour for daytime sleep. Results are published in the Journal of Pineal Research.
HEALTH
Health Digest

Is Addiction Genetic?

Knowing what causes addiction is important for helping to develop prevention and treatments. Rather than nature or nurture, the answer actually lies in both.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy