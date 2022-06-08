ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woo Hyang Woo

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Koreatown, home to the city’s—and the country’s—most varied array of Korean barbecue joints, little in the way of untrodden ground exists for new restaurants. Cheap, expensive, minimalist, maximalist: No matter your inclination, a pre-existing grilled meat purveyor typically already fills that niche. Woo Hyang Woo, however, is a recent exception...

