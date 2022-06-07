“Make Music San José” 2022 Free Outdoor Summer Music Festival

Join us to meet Sandor Katz and learn all about fermentation! Register here to receive your free Zoom invitation. For the past two decades, fermentation expert and bestselling author Sandor Katz has traveled the world, both teaching and learning about the many fascinating and delicious techniques for fermenting foods. Wherever he’s gone, he has gleaned valuable insights into the cultures and traditions of local and indigenous peoples, whether they make familiar ferments like sauerkraut or less common preparations like natto and koji. In his latest book, Sandor Katz’s Fermentation Journeys, Katz takes readers along with him to revisit these special places, people, and foods.

