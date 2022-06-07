“Make Music San José” 2022 Free Outdoor Summer Music Festival

Save your spot to sip, mingle, and meet the artists of Art/Act: Local—This Land. Join us at the David Brower Center in Downtown Berkeley for a DJ-backed evening of provocative discussion with our 4 jury-selected artists. Alicia Escott, Dominick Porras, Nicole Irene Anderson, and Sherry Xiang reveal new insights into their inspirations and processes. Author of the call, José González, will be in attendance. DJ Kumiho weaves her otherworldly soundscapes among the landscapes before and after, combining innovative sonic textures with hip hop or house rhythms. Attendance is free, RSVP required.
