“Make Music San José” 2022 Free Outdoor Summer Music Festival

Make Music San José is a free, outdoor music festival celebrated worldwide on June 21, 2022 on the Summer Solstice. The festival features music of all genres and is open to anyone who...

funcheap.com

SF’s FREE Philippines Independence Day Comedy Fest (June 12)

Welcome to SF’s first ever Philippines Independence Day Comedy Festival! We’ve got a great lineup of some of the Bay’s top Filipino comics as HellaFunny and Funcheap put on a special one-night-only Filipino comedy showcase. SF’s Philippines Independence Day Comedy Fest. Sunday, June 12, 2022 –...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Free 2022 “Golden Gate Park Band Festival” (June 11-12)

SF’s Free 2022 “Golden Gate Park Band Festival” (June 11-12) The Friends of the Golden Gate Park Band Festival is an annual two-day festival where live concert bands from all over Northern California come together to celebrate the rich history of the Golden Gate Park Band and promote public interest in San Francisco’s greatest musical treasure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

National Queer Arts Festival Opening Event (SF)

A prediction, a prophecy, a promise, a threat. Move through this portal and bathe in divine visions for our collective queer, trans, and two-spirit post future now. Vaz A Ver/ You Will See’s opening night with a series of performances, dance, music and ceremony. Visual Show Featuring:. Val Campean.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

A World Free of Plastic Imagined: Opening Celebration (SF)

A World Free of Plastic Imagined exhibition aims to call attention to and expand our understanding of the issues of plastic consumption and pollution through the lens of Bay Area artists. The exhibition brings together 12 artists working in photography, mixed media, installation and more that offer a provocative look...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Oliver Ray from Patti Smith Group in Concert at Zeitgeist (SF)

Live music at this open air beer garden with singer/guitarst/poet Oliver Tompkins Ray formerly from the Patti Smith Group, along with Zeb Zaitz. Music informed by New York rock and roll, Tucson desert music, and the poetic transmissions of the day. Food and drink available. Full bar. Full band. Vital and vibrant . Come spend a late spring night in San Francisco’s mission district soaking up the sounds in this storied bar with these great players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Jackson Rohm Live at Retzlaff Vineyards (Livermore)

Farewell to Jackson Rohm – Last Retzlaff Vineyards show. Wine sales by the bottle or glass, plus on-site caterer, Your Taco Guy. A special Wednesday evening on the lawn as Jackson Rohm performs his final Bay Area show before he and his family move out of state. Come enjoy...
LIVERMORE, CA
funcheap.com

“Golden Era” Classic Hip Hop Party (Oakland)

With Renoir (aka Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist) and special guest Big Russ (The World Famous Rick & Russ Show) at Hello Stranger Bar, 1724 Broadway, Oakland. Join twitch and watch live stream at twitch.tv/trueskool. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Vent! An Interactive Comedy Show for Malcontents (SF)

A one-of-a-kind comedy and variety show, Vent! invites members of the audience to submit their gripes, grievances, rants, and raves – from the mundane to the extraordinary – and discuss them live with a hilarious lineup of comedians. The rest of the world might not care about your problems, but we do!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Art/Act: Local – This Land Opening + Artists Panel (Berkeley)

Save your spot to sip, mingle, and meet the artists of Art/Act: Local—This Land. Join us at the David Brower Center in Downtown Berkeley for a DJ-backed evening of provocative discussion with our 4 jury-selected artists. Alicia Escott, Dominick Porras, Nicole Irene Anderson, and Sherry Xiang reveal new insights into their inspirations and processes. Author of the call, José González, will be in attendance. DJ Kumiho weaves her otherworldly soundscapes among the landscapes before and after, combining innovative sonic textures with hip hop or house rhythms. Attendance is free, RSVP required.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

Redwood City “Movies on the Square” 2022 (June 9 – Sept. 1)

Redwood City “Movies on the Square” 2022 (June 9 – Sept. 1) Redwood City’s summer movie experience brings you FREE movies on Thursday evenings starting on June 9 through September 1. Enjoy Downtown Redwood City on Courthouse Square by bringing the family out to a FREE movie! Your summer movie experience will be enhanced this year with a mix of family movies and feature films on Thursday evenings, now offering double features with Kids Movies at 6pm and Bravemaker Independent Films at 8pm! The main feature runs at 8:30pm.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
funcheap.com

Emmanuelle Namont in Conversation w/ Artist Arielle Rebek (SF)

“SINGULARIS” features two artists who create a sense of wonder and play in daring experimentations with their unique photographic vision. Both artists engage photography with elements of chance and control with great agility and subtlety. Each work in the exhibition is a poetic phrase, each image attests to the power of photography to reconnect us with nature.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Meet Sandor Katz, Author of Fermentation Journeys

Join us to meet Sandor Katz and learn all about fermentation! Register here to receive your free Zoom invitation. For the past two decades, fermentation expert and bestselling author Sandor Katz has traveled the world, both teaching and learning about the many fascinating and delicious techniques for fermenting foods. Wherever he’s gone, he has gleaned valuable insights into the cultures and traditions of local and indigenous peoples, whether they make familiar ferments like sauerkraut or less common preparations like natto and koji. In his latest book, Sandor Katz’s Fermentation Journeys, Katz takes readers along with him to revisit these special places, people, and foods.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
funcheap.com

BART Offering 50% Off Fares in September 2022 for 50th Birthday

BART is turning 50 years old and is inviting the public to help it celebrate. Riders are encouraged to save the date for a public celebration at Lake Merritt Station on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The 50th Birthday Party and Family Fun Festival is free to the public and will be from 11am-4pm. The event will include food trucks, music, games, prizes, and the opening of a time capsule.
TRAFFIC
funcheap.com

$10 Tickets to San Mateo County Fair (June 8 Only)

𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 #SanMateoCountyFair. 𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟖 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟭:𝟬𝟬 𝗔𝗠 𝘁𝗼 𝟭𝟬 𝗣𝗠. 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭 𝟗:𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
funcheap.com

Nuthouse at the Golden Squirrel: Stand-Up Comedy Cabaret (Oakland)

Nuthouse at the Golden Squirrel: Stand-Up Comedy Cabaret (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30, some of the best local and touring comedians come to Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

East Bay Bonsai Society Annual Bonsai Auction (Oakland)

The East Bay Bonsai Society will be having an in-person bonsai auction on Wednesday, June 8th at the Lakeside Garden Center, 666 Bellevue Avenue, Oakland, California! The auction will start at 7:30pm with a preview at 7:00pm. It will include established and starter bonsai trees, pots, tools, etc. Credit cards, checks, and cash accepted. Sales tax will be added to purchases. Masks are required.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

More for Few v. Less for Many at ODC (SF)

A live debate with Emily Hansel, Kimi Okada, and Katie Wong. When there are so many different ways of working as arts professionals, how do we sort and prioritize resource allocation?. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s SPCA “Summer of Lovin'” Free Dog Adoption Special (June 7-30)

Dang! This event has already taken place. It’s the Summer of Lovin’ at the San Francisco SPCA! We’re offering free adoptions for all adult dogs (5+ months old). Our shelter is full and we’re asking the community for help! If you’ve been thinking about adopting, now is a great time because we have a huge variety of dogs available. This promotion will continue until we’re able to make space in our shelter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

