ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

Penfield Business Chamber celebrates 30 years with Penfest

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkMfa_0g44DLhL00

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Find family-friendly fun in Penfield this Friday, June 10, as the Penfield Business Chamber (PBC) celebrates 30 years.

Penfest — the annual festival put on by PBC — will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dolomite Lodge at 1628 Jackson Road.

While the focus is on the more than 50 local businesses tabling, the free event will also feature a KidZone with interactive activities from a variety of local and regional businesses and non-profits.

There will be music provided by Bach to Rock, a music education school.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., there will be programming celebrating the 30th anniversary of PBC, featuring a few speakers and a cake cutting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penfield, NY
Penfield, NY
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Ontario Beach Park hosts first night of Concerts by the Shore

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Ontario Beach Park was packed on Wednesday for the first night of Concerts by the Shore. The 36th annual concert series is every Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. through August 31. Wegmans is sponsoring the series and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will be one of the performers.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Brandon

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — It's time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Brandon, a 2 ½-year-old mixed breed dog who would love nothing more than to find a home to call his own. Besides his regal looks, Brandon has the heart of a leader. He loves his close friends and is certainly a prince.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Guide To 2022 Pride in Rochester NY

Each year, Pride celebrates the accomplishments and history of the LGBTQ+ community. Produced by Trillium Health, Rochester Pride is one of New York State's largest pride festivals north of New York City. This year, as always, Rochester Pride encourages the community to be true to themselves, find inspiration from icons in the LGBTQ+ community and utilize every color of the spectrum to highlight individuality and diversity.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Pbc#The Dolomite Lodge#Kidzone#Nexstar Media Inc
adirondackexpress.com

Obituary: Eileen M. Schultz Haynes

Eileen M. Schultz Haynes (Lee) passed away on May 31, 2022 after a seven month battle to recover from heart surgery with her loving husband and family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Jeff, of seventeen years; three sisters, Cory Helenius (Dave Berghoff) Palm Desert, CA, Kathy Wallach (Allen) Fairport, NY, and Doreen Eppy, Key West, FL; three nieces and one nephew and several grandnieces and nephew.
LEE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
CITY News

Where have all the gay bars gone?

In a half-century, Rochester’s gay bars went from secret and forbidden to “out” and everywhere to almost nowhere. Pamela Barres still remembers the freedom she felt walking into Rosie’s wearing lipstick and that red wig. Back then, Barres was a middle-aged married man with children and a job at Kodak by day, and a covert “cross-dresser” by night eager for acceptance of her authentic self. She found...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Over-the-air antenna outage overnight Monday & Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our over-the-air signal will be down overnight this upcoming Monday and Tuesday due to tower maintenance. The outage will occur from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14. This will impact our over-the-air signal and satellite. WROC will still be available through cable, YouTubeTV, Synchback, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy