CLERMONT – It wasn’t fair when the county couldn’t host a county fair. Bullitt Countians can still recall a year of cancellation, following two years with lots of rain. But last year, as the first wave of coronavirus pandemic restrictions eased, Bullitt County had its fair. This year, organizers hope for a return to the exciting community event that the fair is all about.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO