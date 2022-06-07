Mr. Ricky Charles Jordan

I’ve seen several posts and discussions on social media recently about poison hemlock. For a lot of people, it seems this is the first year they have noticed this weed, but it has been around Smith County for several years. I know this because I wrote about it back in 2015. I realize some of you weren’t here in 2015, and I forgive the rest of you for not remembering that article. Anyway, let’s talk about it.

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO