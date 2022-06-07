Mr. Ricky Charles Jordan

Mr. Lewis Fields, age 79 of Pea Ridge Community of Chestnut Mound, TN, passed from this life on Sunday morning, June 5, 2022 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife; Reba Fields of Chestnut Mound, TN. Children; Patricia (Tim) Lynch of Elmwood, TN and Elvis Fields of Chestnut Mound, TN. Six grandchildren; Brandon Heady and wife Laura of Baxter, TN, Shane Heady and wife Brittany of Elmwood, TN, Brian Heady and wife Lillie of Red Boiling Springs, TN, Brittany Silcox and husband Dustin of Chestnut Mound, TN, Andrew Fields and wife Tina of Chestnut Mound, TN, and Jacob Fields of Chestnut Mound, TN. Thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Siblings; Sue Mayberry of Buffalo Valley, TN, Charles (Deborah) Fields of Chestnut Mound, TN, Bro. Benny (Vicki) Fields of Chestnut Mound, TN.
