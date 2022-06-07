ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

Mr. Ricky Charles Jordan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Ricky Charles Jordan, age 62, of Carthage, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Mr. Jordan was born July 21, 1959 in Indianapolis, IN, a son of the...

Mr. Lewis Fields

Mr. Lewis Fields, age 79 of Pea Ridge Community of Chestnut Mound, TN, passed from this life on Sunday morning, June 5, 2022 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife; Reba Fields of Chestnut Mound, TN. Children; Patricia (Tim) Lynch of Elmwood, TN and Elvis Fields of Chestnut Mound, TN. Six grandchildren; Brandon Heady and wife Laura of Baxter, TN, Shane Heady and wife Brittany of Elmwood, TN, Brian Heady and wife Lillie of Red Boiling Springs, TN, Brittany Silcox and husband Dustin of Chestnut Mound, TN, Andrew Fields and wife Tina of Chestnut Mound, TN, and Jacob Fields of Chestnut Mound, TN. Thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Siblings; Sue Mayberry of Buffalo Valley, TN, Charles (Deborah) Fields of Chestnut Mound, TN, Bro. Benny (Vicki) Fields of Chestnut Mound, TN.
CHESTNUT MOUND, TN
Mr. Donald Ray Simmons

Mr. Donald Ray Simmons, age 69 of Sykes, TN, oassed away on June 3, 2022. Mr. Simmons was born August 28, 1952 in Independence, Louisiana a son of Jeanette LaBauve Rabalais and the late Arthur Carl Simmons. He was also preceded in death by Wife; Pam James Simmons, grandparents, and numerous aunt, uncles, and cousins.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Mrs. Ruth Hackett Piper

Mrs. Ruth Hackett Piper, age 92 of Hermitage, died Tuesday afternoon, June 7 at Brookdale Hospice Care in Sevierville. She is survived by: 3 grandchildren, Will Piper Jr and wife Andrea of Old Hickory, Jim Piper and wife Amanda of Knoxville, Susanne Piper Bower and husband Chris of Seymour; 2 sisters, Frances Dudney Crowder of Hermitage, Joanne Smith of St. Pete, Florida; 3 great-grandchildren, Caleb Piper, Carly Piper, Piper Bower.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Food for Thought: Fair on the River

The Fair on the River is right around the corner. Any Smith County resident over the age of 18 or current member of a Family and Community Education (FCE) Club may enter items for the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) exhibits. This year, the FCS exhibits will be taken on Friday, July 1st between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with the exception of cooking and floriculture. Cooking and floriculture entries will be taken on Tuesday, July 5th from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
UT Extension News: The Problem with Poison Hemlock

I’ve seen several posts and discussions on social media recently about poison hemlock. For a lot of people, it seems this is the first year they have noticed this weed, but it has been around Smith County for several years. I know this because I wrote about it back in 2015. I realize some of you weren’t here in 2015, and I forgive the rest of you for not remembering that article. Anyway, let’s talk about it.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Smith County Weather Report: June 10, 2022

By Steve Norris – Get ready for a heat wave in Smith County! Most of the weekend we will enjoy sunshine and the temperature will start climbing rapidly with 90 degrees by Sunday and all of next week I am expecting 94 to 98 Degrees. Better make sure those fans and air conditioners are ready because the heat is going to shift into high gear.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
TDOT Awards Emergency Contract to Access, Repair Carthage Bridge Crack; Work Expected to Take a Month to Complete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded an emergency contract to Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. to assist in its accessing, evaluating, and repairing of a crack in the Cordell Hull bridge in Smith County. TDOT crews discovered a 24-inch-long crack in a fracture-critical member of the...
SMITH COUNTY, TN

