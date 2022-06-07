June 2022 Meeting of the Carthage City Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded an emergency contract to Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. to assist in its accessing, evaluating, and repairing of a crack in the Cordell Hull bridge in Smith County. TDOT crews discovered a 24-inch-long crack in a fracture-critical member of the...
The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday to give bonuses to city staff at a cost of $500,000 in an effort to show appreciation for their work and as a potential retention effort. According to a memo distributed by City Administrator Pam Caskie, the city is ahead...
The Tennessee Republican Party Executive Committee voted to uphold election results in two Williamson County races on Thursday during a 90-minute meeting−the second day of a two-day discussion of the challenges—with committee members again expressing their desire for closed primaries. Christopher Richards, a candidate for Williamson County Commission...
(TNS) — Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster is asking residents to check on their Internet service and let the state know if there are discrepancies in the services they can access at their homes. "The state of Tennessee is in the process of creating a map intended to show...
COOKEVILLE – Over 400 riders traveled down Jefferson Avenue on Monday, May 23 bringing awareness to those military personnel lost or killed in action as well as prisoners of war. A heartfelt welcome was felt by both riders and welcomers alike as riders were cheered, embraced and thanked for...
Tennessee's Supreme Court ruled that the Tennessee Republican Party did not violate state law when they removed congressional candidate, Robby Starbuck, from their ballot for the upcoming primary election.
Metro Public Health Department human resources manager Les Bowron escalated eight months of conflict within the senior leadership of the department with two broad information requests in April and May. Bowron’s requests set up a dragnet of information: “emails, text messages, and written material” from both work and personal accounts...
Nashville city leaders formally opposed the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans for a new natural gas plant in Stewart County this week. Mayor John Cooper submitted a letter to the public utility late Thursday calling instead for an investment in renewable energy. “Any plan that would establish a new gas...
I’ve seen several posts and discussions on social media recently about poison hemlock. For a lot of people, it seems this is the first year they have noticed this weed, but it has been around Smith County for several years. I know this because I wrote about it back in 2015. I realize some of you weren’t here in 2015, and I forgive the rest of you for not remembering that article. Anyway, let’s talk about it.
The Fair on the River is right around the corner. Any Smith County resident over the age of 18 or current member of a Family and Community Education (FCE) Club may enter items for the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) exhibits. This year, the FCS exhibits will be taken on Friday, July 1st between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with the exception of cooking and floriculture. Cooking and floriculture entries will be taken on Tuesday, July 5th from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
11:25 UPDATE: Fire Dept. extends “shelter in place” to 5 blocks around church. 11 PM UPDATE: from Chatt. Fire Dept. “Residents living within these blocks: 3rd Street to Highland Park Avenue, 3rd Street in between Glenwood Parkway and Highland Park Ave, extending South to East Main Street at Highland Park Ave and up to Dodds Avenue are asked to shelter in place due to the smoke hazard caused by a major structure fire in the area. Please stay inside and close all of your windows and doors at this time. ”
Doctor dismayed that Green opposed "Protect Our Kids Act" Following passage of the "Protect our Kids Act" in the U.S. House of Representatives last night, Nashville ER physician Dr. Katrina Green expressed disappointment that Congressman and doctor Mark Green voted against the legislation.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.
Overton County Clerk Victoria Looper pled guilty Thursday to accessing a state computer and gaining personal benefit from it. Looper appeared in front of Judge Gary McKenzie in Overton County. The sentencing was diverted after Looper admitted to a violation of the State Computer Act. According to District Attorney Bryant...
The body of former Mayor Lyndon Baines was found Thursday at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. Baines was last seen leaving his home on a motorcycle Sunday. Park rangers located the vehicle at a campsite in the park. They attempted to check on Baines’ welfare and found him deceased inside a tent.
