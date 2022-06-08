ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Delta relaunches weekly Atlanta – Marsh Harbour, Abacos service

worldairlinenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bahamas Ministry of Tourism made this announcement;. On Monday, June 6, 2022,...

worldairlinenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New underground tunnel to improve train times at airport

ATLANTA — Crews are building a 700-foot tunnel extension to the plane train transportation system at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Officials say it will reduce wait times for arriving travelers and those riding the train out to their departure concourse. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines
CBS 46

Look Up Atlanta: Best places to watch the show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park!. This year’s celebration of America’s 246th birthday is titled “Look Up Atlanta,” capturing the greatness of the city. And look up you may, so we want to share the best spots around Atlanta to catch this unforgettable display of lights.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Juneteenth: Parades, events and ceremonies in metro Atlanta 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people were freed. Our own CBS46 News and Peachtree TV staff will be a part of...
ATLANTA, GA
getnews.info

The Travel Nurse Duo Taking the World of Aesthetics and Wellness by Storm While Bridging the Diversity Gap

The medical spa is providing modern treatments and utilizing up-to-date technologies to restore the confidence and self-esteem of their clients. More people are realizing the importance of all-round wellness as a key to living healthier and longer lives, where high-priced surgical operations are not required to maintain one’s beauty. In recent times, medical spas have begun to spring up in the country to meet this gap, serving as the bridge between minimally invasive medical treatments and long-lasting results.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Lifewnikk

Fogo De Chao Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and looking for affordable yet high end new restaurants to try, you should surely consider visiting this restaurant. Finding high end meat at an affordable price isn’t the easiest resource to come across, and especially at such a low rate. I first came across Fogo de Chao while looking for a restaurant to attend for my birthday dinner and the first thing that I noticed on Google were the restaurants' outstanding reviews. Customers spoke highly of the food quality and overall experience, giving Fogo de Chao 4.6 stars with nearly 7,000 reviews, which is great, and after seeing this, I was sold. Now this is a pretty busy restaurant, in a well known area, so parking was a bit of a concern even before I arrived, but to my surprise, there was both free and valet parking available for customers, making the entire experience much more convenient. Once inside of the restaurant, there was a really nice host who greeted my friends and I and after only 10 minutes, we were seated. As I walked to our table I noticed that the restaurant was very high end and the decor was also exceptional, with nice dark, romantic lighting. Now let’s get to the part that really matters; the food! Fogo de Chao is a place where there are countless amounts of meat that is served on a stick by men in elegant attire. Their most popular dishes include Filet Mignon, Smoked Salmon, and New York Style Cheesecake for dessert. Each dish consisted of its own unique flavor that one won’t forget. Overall, visiting Fgoo de Chao was both convenient and unforgettable.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Study puts Atlanta's housing at No. 5 most overpriced in the nation

ATLANTA — Researchers at Florida Atlantic University say Atlanta has one of the most “overpriced” housing markets in the United States. They looked at 25 years worth of home prices across the country. Their study concluded that current housing prices in Atlanta are 58% above what they would be had they followed historic trends. That places Atlanta at No. 5 in the country, the study showed.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta

What’s brunch without Mimosas? On the weekends, every hour is happy hour. Say bottoms up and get your booze fix at some of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta. For $55 you can get bottomless brunch and one hour of complimentary house mimosas on Sundays. Garden Parc offers a wide variety of Cajun food and guests can enjoy live music along with your meal. Bottomless brunch begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3:15 p.m. Book your spot online.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Atlanta animal shelter offering free adoptions in June

If you’ve been looking for a new best friend, look no further than LifeLine Animal Project. For the month of June, the Atlanta animal shelter will waive all foster pet adoption fees. LifeLine, which oversees DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, recently asked residents to help with overcrowding in...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

The Starling Hotel, formerly the W Midtown, debuts its updated space

The former W Hotel Midtown is now the Starling, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton and the brand’s second Atlanta property. Its name derived from the bird species found in nearby Piedmont Park, the hotel features a refreshed lobby bar, Lantana, as well as an updated spa and terrace level pool.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb students cook with celebrity chef, could see more opportunities

Select students from DeKalb County School District’s annual Summer Culinary Arts Program traveled to the Art Institute of Atlanta on June 8 for a hands-on cooking class with celebrity chef Deborah VanTrece – who DCSD officials stated has been named Atlanta’s “top African American restauranteur.”. DCSD...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy