The Denver Broncos officially named a new owner: Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family.Driving the news: Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband, Greg Penner, have purchased the team for $4.65 billion — a U.S. sports franchise record, according to Denver's 9News.The announcement from the team at 9:30pm Tuesday came about 30 hours after the deadline for a handful of investor groups to submit auction-style bids with the highest taking the win.The other three groups, led by Josh Harris, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils; billionaire Jose Feliciano; and mortgage business and...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO