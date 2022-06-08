ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Preston Golf & Country Club weekly update

By JOHN VAN VLEET
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

The Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Total Net tournament this past week. The Low Net team was Ken Degn and Mike Cunningham with a score of 29. Coming in 2nd Net was Randall Smith and Mike Cunningham Jr at 31. In the Optional Games, Ken Degn...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Preston summer rec sports in full swing

The Preston City recreational baseball, softball and tee-ball programs are in full swing. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

American Legion: Sky View, Green Canyon earn series sweeps

It’s been a great beginning to the first full week of the American Legion season for a pair of local baseball programs. Sky View and Green Canyon both went 2-0 against their respective opponents in a pair of series that started Monday and concluded Wednesday. The Sky View Snow Devils (2-2) blew out Bear River by a 10-0 scoreline Monday in Garland, and then dispatched of the Bears, 6-4, Wednesday in Smithfield. Meanwhile, the Green Canyon Huskers (3-0) edged Box Elder by a 5-4 scoreline Monday in Brigham City, and then rolled to a 13-5 victory over the Bees on Wednesday in North Logan.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
lehifreepress.com

Ingersoll family ties connect athletic communities

As he surveyed the spectators filing into the stadium at Utah Valley University to watch the opening game of the 5A state championship series, Rob Cuff, executive director of the Utah High School Activities Association, expressed a concern that there wouldn’t be enough seats to accommodate the crowd. “You...
LEHI, UT
Herald-Journal

Blue Sox roll past Wolverines in NUL tilt

PROVIDENCE — To the delight of coach/center fielder Jordan Hansen, his Blue Sox kept their collective foot on the gas pedal after jumping out to an early cushion this time around. Smithfield plated three runs in the top of the first inning and kept adding to its lead en...
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

Jones, Edwin Timothy "Tim"

Edwin Timothy "Tim" Jones passed away on June 2, 2022 after a valiant fight with cancer. Tim was born on Nov. 2, 1942 to Georgia Opal Jones and Vern Emil Jones in Salt Lake City, UT. He had three brothers and two sisters: William "Bill" E (Roberta), David K (Alisha), Kenneth V, Patricia "Penny" Lavern, & Angela "Annie" Lee Wright (Scott Anderson). After moving often for work, the family settled down on Creek Road in Sandy, UT. Tim graduated from Jordan High School in 1961 where he lettered in Track and Field. He married his sweetheart, Judy Ann Player on June 14, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. After a few years, they moved into his boyhood home on Creek Road. They moved to Hollow Road in Nibley, UT aka Cache Valley in 1978. Tim and Judy have 7 children: Timothy Vern (Jenny), Edwin Christopher (Gloria), Cathalenia (Daniel Bell), Eric Thomas, Kristianne (Jonathan "CJ" Corretjer), Melissia Ann (David Cook), & Aaron Mark (Wendy). Tim attended Utah Valley Technical College where he earned an associate degree. He worked at Hill Air Force Base from 1968 until he retired in 2001. He repaired aircraft instruments during the Vietnam War and then moved to the motor pool where he repaired emergency and maintenance vehicles. Tim loved to fish, hunt, camp, fix cars, plow snow for the neighbors, and play with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He could fix just about anything. He loved to tell stories, solve problems and would help anyone with house projects or engine trouble. Tim and Judy have an amazing legacy, a marriage of 60 years, 42 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David, his son Timothy and his grandson Joshua Bell. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Midvale City Cemetery. There will be a viewing held on Thursday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary in Logan. www.allenmortuaries.com.
NIBLEY, UT
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar — June 8, 2022

BRV Reflections summer concertReflections of Bear River Valley will present its annual summer concert, “America Loves Musicals,” at 7 p.m Friday, June 10 at the Tremonton West Stake Center, 345 S. 1000 West. The concert is open to the public, and attendees are asked to bring donations of canned food items for the Tremonton Community Food Pantry.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Weston preps for July festivities

The June meeting of Weston’s city council was almost exclusively focused on one thing — the 24th of July celebration. Taci Balls, the city’s event planner, took a chair from the front row to sit up close and personal with the council. The candy drop will be relatively cheap thanks to the generosity of the pilot donating his services and his aircraft. All the city has to do is pay for fuel and candy.
WESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Catch the Fun on free Fishing Day this Saturday

If you have never “dunked a worm” or “wet a fly”, you don’t know what you are missing! And, here is your chance to find out. Saturday, June 11, is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, which means anyone can fish without a license on any of Idaho’s waters open to fishing.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Herald-Journal

Lenore Ivanna (Rasmussen) Robbins

Lenore Ivanna (Rasmussen) Robbins 12/21/1939 - 06/05/2022 Dr. Lenore Ivanna Rasmussen Robbins died peacefully at home on June 05, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Lenore was raised on a farm in Mink Creek, Idaho. She graduated from Preston High School in 1958. She lived and worked in Idaho, Utah (Salt Lake City, Provo, Logan, Smithfield, Dugway, Ceder City, St. George, Centerville), Washington, Alaska, and Wyoming.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Parents honor memory of 10-year-old Grace Grunander

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Grace Grunander’s parents describe her as the kindest person they know, the protector of her younger siblings, and a friend to everyone she met. Megan Grunander, Grace’s mother, said Grace regularly made friendship bracelets and gave them to her friends and classmates to let people know she was there and cared […]
Post Register

Idaho Falls settles with Chris Tapp for $11.7 million

The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday night to accept a settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp for $11.7 million. In October 2020, Tapp sued the city of Idaho Falls and several former Idaho Falls Police Department officers after he was wrongfully imprisoned for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Deseret News

A brief history of Latter-day Saint women’s cookbooks

Latter-day Saint women have pioneered many food traditions. Although they are best known for funeral potatoes, scholars have studied their involvement in the American canning tradition or bread baking. As Latter-day Saint pioneer women trekked across the plains into the Salt Lake Valley, they talked about flour. Scholar Kris Wright...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Deceased U.S. Naval cadet identified as Utah man

UTAH (ABC4) – The passing of a U.S. Naval Academy cadet on Tuesday has been identified as a man from Pleasant View, Utah. The U.S. Naval Academy has announced that Midshipman 1st Class Taylor Connors, 24, has passed away in Philadelphia with his family by his side. So far, the cause of his death is […]
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
Idaho State Journal

Plane crashes near Blackfoot golf course, airport

BLACKFOOT — Two men were able to walk away Tuesday afternoon when a single-engine airplane came up short on a landing at a runway at McCarley Field, skipping off the grass at the south edge of the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, hitting a chain link fence and flipping over. Preston Hafer had just finished golfing on the first hole shortly after 3 p.m. when he saw the plane coming in from the north. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KSLTV

Modern Display is moving from its Salt Lake City location

The Christmas holidays will look a little different this year after a local business known for its giant and colorful Christmas light displays announced plans to move from Salt Lake City to Murray. Modern Display planned to pack up the familiar store 424 South 700 E by the end of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID

Community Policy