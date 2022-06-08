Preston Golf & Country Club weekly update

Edwin Timothy "Tim" Jones passed away on June 2, 2022 after a valiant fight with cancer. Tim was born on Nov. 2, 1942 to Georgia Opal Jones and Vern Emil Jones in Salt Lake City, UT. He had three brothers and two sisters: William "Bill" E (Roberta), David K (Alisha), Kenneth V, Patricia "Penny" Lavern, & Angela "Annie" Lee Wright (Scott Anderson). After moving often for work, the family settled down on Creek Road in Sandy, UT. Tim graduated from Jordan High School in 1961 where he lettered in Track and Field. He married his sweetheart, Judy Ann Player on June 14, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. After a few years, they moved into his boyhood home on Creek Road. They moved to Hollow Road in Nibley, UT aka Cache Valley in 1978. Tim and Judy have 7 children: Timothy Vern (Jenny), Edwin Christopher (Gloria), Cathalenia (Daniel Bell), Eric Thomas, Kristianne (Jonathan "CJ" Corretjer), Melissia Ann (David Cook), & Aaron Mark (Wendy). Tim attended Utah Valley Technical College where he earned an associate degree. He worked at Hill Air Force Base from 1968 until he retired in 2001. He repaired aircraft instruments during the Vietnam War and then moved to the motor pool where he repaired emergency and maintenance vehicles. Tim loved to fish, hunt, camp, fix cars, plow snow for the neighbors, and play with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He could fix just about anything. He loved to tell stories, solve problems and would help anyone with house projects or engine trouble. Tim and Judy have an amazing legacy, a marriage of 60 years, 42 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David, his son Timothy and his grandson Joshua Bell. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Midvale City Cemetery. There will be a viewing held on Thursday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary in Logan. www.allenmortuaries.com.

