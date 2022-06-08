Preston summer rec sports in full swing

It’s been a great beginning to the first full week of the American Legion season for a pair of local baseball programs. Sky View and Green Canyon both went 2-0 against their respective opponents in a pair of series that started Monday and concluded Wednesday. The Sky View Snow Devils (2-2) blew out Bear River by a 10-0 scoreline Monday in Garland, and then dispatched of the Bears, 6-4, Wednesday in Smithfield. Meanwhile, the Green Canyon Huskers (3-0) edged Box Elder by a 5-4 scoreline Monday in Brigham City, and then rolled to a 13-5 victory over the Bees on Wednesday in North Logan.
PROVIDENCE — To the delight of coach/center fielder Jordan Hansen, his Blue Sox kept their collective foot on the gas pedal after jumping out to an early cushion this time around. Smithfield plated three runs in the top of the first inning and kept adding to its lead en...
A campsite 150 miles east of Twin Falls offers one of the most unique stays you'll find anywhere in the world. With a nearby river to float on, vintage-style trailers to sleep in, outdoor games for kids, bike trails, and a lot more, this Bannock County campsite is a rare Gem State jewel.
KAYSVILLE — The West Davis Highway is far from complete but construction crews started laying the first asphalt for the future 16-mile highway on Wednesday, marking a noticeable step forward on the massive project. "We've had the grade, which is a dirt pathway, for a while, but any time...
As always, lines are expected to be long for free lunches at Cache Valley schools this summer. In recent years, the Logan City School District has averaged roughly 800 children a day for the federally funded lunches, while the Cache County School District has been feeding around 2,000 a day.
Lenore Ivanna (Rasmussen) Robbins 12/21/1939 - 06/05/2022 Dr. Lenore Ivanna Rasmussen Robbins died peacefully at home on June 05, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Lenore was raised on a farm in Mink Creek, Idaho. She graduated from Preston High School in 1958. She lived and worked in Idaho, Utah (Salt Lake City, Provo, Logan, Smithfield, Dugway, Ceder City, St. George, Centerville), Washington, Alaska, and Wyoming.
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. A public hearing was held to discuss inclusion and deletion of roads into and from the county’s inventory. Two roads in the Mink Creek area were proposed to be added to the county’s system. Both were accepted by county commissioners in 1976, but neither were officially added to the road inventory, said Commissioner Brad Smith. Lynn Burbank, who lives in Cub River Canyon near the Mapleton area, turned over a petition signed by several area landowners requesting the county abandon, at least temporarily, an access road leading to several proposed building lots.
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Grace Grunander’s parents describe her as the kindest person they know, the protector of her younger siblings, and a friend to everyone she met. Megan Grunander, Grace’s mother, said Grace regularly made friendship bracelets and gave them to her friends and classmates to let people know she was there and cared […]
Latter-day Saint women have pioneered many food traditions. Although they are best known for funeral potatoes, scholars have studied their involvement in the American canning tradition or bread baking. As Latter-day Saint pioneer women trekked across the plains into the Salt Lake Valley, they talked about flour. Scholar Kris Wright...
BRV Reflections summer concertReflections of Bear River Valley will present its annual summer concert, “America Loves Musicals,” at 7 p.m Friday, June 10 at the Tremonton West Stake Center, 345 S. 1000 West. The concert is open to the public, and attendees are asked to bring donations of canned food items for the Tremonton Community Food Pantry.
The Christmas holidays will look a little different this year after a local business known for its giant and colorful Christmas light displays announced plans to move from Salt Lake City to Murray. Modern Display planned to pack up the familiar store 424 South 700 E by the end of...
Seminary graduation for the Dayton Ward was held on Sunday May 29th at the Preston South Stake Center. Graduates from Dayton were Samuel Beutler, Easton Henderson, Treyton Hendrickson, Nathan Jensen, and Dominic Maw. School is now out for the West Side School District this summer. The youth from the Oxford...
On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho.
Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County.
It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident.
The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming.
The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
SALT LAKE CITY — If the Great Salt Lake, which has already shrunk by two-thirds, continues to dry up, here’s what’s in store:. The lake’s flies and brine shrimp would die off — scientists warn it could start as soon as this summer — threatening the 10 million migratory birds that stop at the lake annually to feed on the tiny creatures. Ski conditions at the resorts above Salt Lake City, a vital source of revenue, would deteriorate. The lucrative extraction of magnesium and other minerals from the lake could stop.
Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday.
Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
The Montpelier Rotary Club is sponsoring the return of the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus on June 29 at the Bear Lake County Fairgrounds. The circus includes ninety minutes of nonstop entertainment, with clowns, aerial trapeze and other stunts, lions and tigers, bareback riders, high-wire balancing acts, trained cockatoos, and more.
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – A memorial has been created for a 10-year-old girl who drowned at the Ogden Country Club last Friday. The “Grace Charlene Grunander Memorial” was started to keep Grace’s memory alive after the young girl drowned while swimming in a pool on June 3. Grace was a student with the Vocal […]
SALT LAKE CITY — Gasoline prices crossed the $5 a gallon benchmark by a fraction of a penny in two southern Utah counties while gas stations in the northern part of the state advertised prices just a penny below that benchmark. KSL found two gas stations in North Ogden...
A Logan Police Department animal control officer was honored with a medal during the Logan Municiple Council meeting Tuesday after authorities say he saved a 10-year-old child from drowning in Skylar’s Pond earlier this month. On June 2, according to Mayor Holly Daines, Cpl. Bryan Lay was on duty...
Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
