The designer Grace Wales Bonner was still a student at Central Saint Martins when she first came across Kerry James Marshall’s work in an art magazine while working in the library. “I found it so striking and I was intrigued. It was very seductive,” she recalls via email. When she began “seeing his work everywhere” she took it as a sign that it was something she needed to delve into deeper. Wales Bonner eventually travelled to Antwerp to see a retrospective of his work that was being shown at the M HKA, the city’s museum of contemporary art. Marshall’s work centralises and refocuses Black figures within the Western art canon. “His whole approach really influenced my own ideas about fashion,” she said.

