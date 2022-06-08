ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jordan Series "Taco Jay" Receives Official Release Date

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Jayson Tatum’s Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay” colorway, the Jordan Brand has released yet another special edition. The Jordan Series is taking inspiration from the “Taco Jay” colorway and is arriving...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” Releases Tomorrow

Denim on sneakers was once a rarity, but in recent years footwear brands have tried their best to execute the Canadian tuxedo look on footwear products. Collaborations with the likes of Levi’s and milder applications seen on Concepts’ Air Max 1 release has proven that jean fabric on kicks works just fine and dandy, but this Summer Jordan Brand is seeing the trend in the female sneakerhead community.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Space Jam"

The classic Air Jordan 11 continues to be an inspiration for upcoming Jordan Brand silhouettes. Recently, the brand’s newest model, the Two Trey was revealed and showcased many of the Jordan 11 design elements fused into the silhouette. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 36 Low "Light Orewood Brown"

A new colorway has arrived for the latest Air Jordan 36 Low, this time released in a “Light Orewood Brown.”. The color scheme is a muted release that sees the low-top pair of Air Jordan 36 dressed in a light orewood brown, with anecdotes of crimson and black to highlight the black tongue and speckled shoelace. The upper features a minimal yet durable jacquard leno-weave that is reinforced by a TPU ribbon. The shoe also comes with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked on top of a Zoom Air unit underneath the forefoot for extra responsiveness and comfort. The midsole is outlined by a peach crimson color to match the Jumpman logo on the tongue while a marbled outsole rounds out the shoe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Jayson Tatum
sneakernews.com

The “Reverse Goldenrod” Colorway Reappears By Way Of This Unreleased Nike Dunk High

Nike is not shy about their love for the “Goldenrod” colorway, as they’ve brought it back many a time in the past few years: first on the Dunk High, then the Dunk Low, and more recently on the Dunk High Rebel. And thanks to Nike SB, even a “Reverse” version hit the shelves, a pair that seems to have inspired this newly-revealed, unreleased sample.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ashanti Drops It Low for TikTok ‘Baby’ Dance in Hot Pants & Open-Toe Boots With Rapper Aitch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti tried her hand at a new TikTok dance. The singer-songwriter swayed her hips to the beat, learning the steps as she went, a slight pep in her step. She shared the video with fans on Friday, where she’s seen alongside British rapper Aitch. Ashanti looked ready to go on stage, while her rapper friend was dressed in plain clothes. Aitch taught the singer the short dance to the beat of the song....
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Air Jordan#Tacos
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low

First seen in late October 2021, the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low is finally set to (re)release on Friday, May 20th. Inspired by the Far East, Edison Chen’s latest Jumpman-branded collaboration indulges in a clean “Black,” “Classic Jade” and “Fire Red” color palette. Textured uppers mostly boasts in a pitch-dark tone that allows for any and all contrasting hues and details to revel that much more in the spotlight. CLOT’s logo makes its way across the retro (and its packaging), while a number of heritage-driven touches land throughout the low-top Jordan 5‘s upper and sole unit.
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

A Dog-Inspired Nike Air Max 1 "Woman's Best Friend" Colorway Has Been Revealed

The Air Max 1 has been going full steam all-year long as it was the highlighted for this year’s Air Max Day celebrations, seen in collaborative form with Concepts and Kasina and more. And now it’s being fashioned in a new “Woman’s Best Friend” colorway that shines a light on the loving relationship between a woman and her dog.
PETS
hypebeast.com

Nike’s N7 Collection Is Introducing a New Air Max 95

Nike’s N7 imprint – the initiative that supports Native American and Indigenous youth culture across the nation – has seen collaborations with sporing stars Lauren Schad and Kyrie Irving on sneakers that look to champion the communities they come from. Now, the N7 collection welcomes a new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Dark Beluga”

The adidas Yeezy family isn’t short on product. Over the year’s first six months, the Ye-led imprint has reimagined some of its more popular silhouettes in new styles, with the latest arriving in the form of a “Dark Beluga” Yeezy Boost 350 v2. The third iteration...
APPAREL
Footwear News

A New Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 sneaker is reportedly releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared mock-up imagery of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s possibly making its retail debut before year’s end. The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” features a white leather panel at the midfoot and is offset with a gray leather toebox as well as a...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 "French Blue" Rumored Release Date Revealed

The Air Jordan 13 has been receiving a ton of new colorways over the last few years and fans cannot seem to get enough. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how this is a classic late 90s shoe with a lot of wearability. Sure, it might be overshadowed by other silhouettes, but it is still a solid choice for any sneakerhead to put on their feet.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Is Finally Hopping on the Clog Train

Clogs continue to move the needle in the wacky world of footwear, and it doesn’t feel like the trend is going to die out anytime soon. Salehe Bembury has been creating a crazy amount of noise with Crocs, Ye is continuing to pump out YEEZY FOAM RNNRS, Birkenstock is teaming with Dior and Jerry Lorenzo fashioned his own luxe Fear of God California, and now Jordan Brand is about to cash in on the movement.
APPAREL

